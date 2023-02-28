Dating someone new can be exciting—and borderline intoxicating—thanks to all the feel-good hormones1 that are released when we're crushing hard. But sometimes, that excitement can keep us from seeing the big picture, and we fall into what Page calls an "attraction of deprivation."

According to Page, an attraction of deprivation often happens when a love interest is "almost available and almost interested and almost in love—but they never fully get there." He adds that this leads to an "incredibly addictive and compulsive kind of attraction," and one which we're all programmed to be sensitive to.

When you're dealing with an attraction of deprivation, the very nature of a person's emotional unavailability is what's actually fueling your desire. Dating then becomes about winning them over and getting their approval, as opposed to focusing on how they're really making you feel.

You can see how this dynamic can lead to sacrificing your own needs and sense of self. "You can lose yourself trying to get somebody to fall in love with you," Page explains. "It deteriorates our self-esteem in the most profound ways, because it reinforces the message, again and again, that we're not enough by just being who we are."