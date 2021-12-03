Lunges are already a standby in so many different workouts and routines, and with the addition of the chest lift, you're adding even more benefits.

For one thing, this move targets the legs, especially the quads, as well as glutes, low-back muscles, and your abdominals. And thanks to those high lunge legs, this exercise also works your balance and coordination.

The bottom line is if you're looking for a quick and effective move you can stand up and do pretty much anywhere, lunges with chest lifts are a great addition to consider.