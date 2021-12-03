Spice Up Your Lunges With This Simple Variation That Also Works Your Core
Who doesn't love a simple exercise for your core that doesn't involve getting on the ground? While crunches and planks have their place, moves like lunges with chest lifts are a great way to work your core fast, without lying down. Here's how to do them, as demonstrated by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan.
How to do a lunge with chest lift:
- Start in a lunge position.
- Engaging your core and keeping your spine neutral, hinge your chest forward, and slowly lower until your torso is nearly parallel with the ground.
- With control, rise back to your starting position.
- Complete 3 to 5 reps and repeat on the opposite side.
Tips & modifications:
- To make this move a bit easier, you can perform it from a low lunge position, as opposed to standing.
- To make this move a bit harder, widen your stance and get your front knee as close to 90 degrees as you can.
- Make sure you're hugging your abdominals in tight and maintaining a neutral spine, so keep the low back stable and supported.
- Keep your neck neutral and in line with your spine.
What are the benefits?
Lunges are already a standby in so many different workouts and routines, and with the addition of the chest lift, you're adding even more benefits.
For one thing, this move targets the legs, especially the quads, as well as glutes, low-back muscles, and your abdominals. And thanks to those high lunge legs, this exercise also works your balance and coordination.
The bottom line is if you're looking for a quick and effective move you can stand up and do pretty much anywhere, lunges with chest lifts are a great addition to consider.
