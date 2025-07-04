Pumpkin seeds are high in fiber too, which only adds to their blood-sugar-balancing benefits (as fiber keeps you satiated for longer). Unfortunately, the stats show Americans are only eating about half of what's recommended—that’s 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams for women. Luckily, just an ounce of pumpkin seeds will give you 20% of the recommended daily intake for fiber—however, the shell has more fiber than the seed alone, so consider that when you're looking to consume pumpkin seeds for the fiber benefit.