Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Food Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
January 16, 2025
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
January 16, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We've said it time and again: Some of the best foods for longevity are simple whole plants. No need to comb through every aisle of the supermarket—just stick to the basics along the perimeter. Gil Blander, Ph.D., internationally recognized biologist, longevity expert, and founder of InsideTracker, agrees: His all-time favorite "superfood" for longevity is one you likely already have in your breakfast rotation. 

"I would say that oatmeal is a very good dish," he states on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Because [it has] a very high amount of fiber." Below, he breaks down the classic nosh: 

How oatmeal supports longevity

We know fiber is good for longevity and overall health (it keeps you fuller for longer, reducing blood sugar spikes, and helps manage cholesterol). And while most of the fiber-fueled hype seems to lean toward beans and dark, leafy greens, oatmeal certainly deserves some of the fanfare.

In fact, if you start your day with 1 cup of oats, you've already consumed 8 grams1! Better yet, oats boast beta-glucan—a particularly healthy dietary fiber—which is not only great for heart health2 but has even been shown to help support immune health, too2

Aside from the fiber content, oats also contain significant amounts of vitamin E, phytic acid, phenolic compounds, and avenanthramides, which can help reduce inflammation3, according to one systematic review. Plus, oats (no matter whether they're rolled or steel-cut) are whole grains, which have been shown to support lower cholesterol levels.

Blander and his team at Inside Tracker previously published a paper on nutrition's effects on blood biomarkers, noting, "There is a precedent in the literature for consumption of both oatmeal and green tea and reduction of LDL levels." 

All that to say, oatmeal is a solid breakfast choice to help keep your heart health, cholesterol, and immunity on par—all of which are crucial for healthy aging. Perhaps whip up this rich, blueberry cheesecake overnight oats jar, or a savory zucchini oatmeal bowl to switch up the flavor—maybe even sip on some green tea, too, for good measure. 

The takeaway

Oatmeal is a staple breakfast item—but according to Blander, you can't go wrong with this classic. Due to its rich fiber content and other longevity-supporting nutrients, it's a top-notch meal to rely on, on the regular.  

More On This Topic

