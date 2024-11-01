Skip to Content
Beauty

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 01, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Ángela Rober / Stocksy
November 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Rosacea is a common cause of uneven skin tone, affecting more than 14 million adults in the U.S. alone. Rosacea comes with a long list of triggers, both internal and external; however, the former often gets overlooked. 

For example, board-certified integrative dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D., explains on this episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast that rosacea may actually start in the gut. Below, what research says about the possible link. 

The link between the gut and rosacea

"Rosacea is one condition that's very, very common and in my experience has the tightest connection with what is going on inside the gut," Bodemer says. 

While we don't have enough data to specifically point out which gut bacteria are linked with rosacea symptoms and which aren't, we do have some current associations. 

She explains that Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection has been associated with the development of rosacea1, and the same goes for small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)2—both of which can be tested. 

But still, poor gut health in general can certainly impact your skin health and trigger inflammation, given the gut-skin axis3 remains strong. The solution? Tend to your gut through a balanced diet.

"We know that diet plays a huge role, and fiber is a big piece of that," Bodemer says. It's true: Research shows that high dietary fiber intake can improve the alpha diversity of bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids4

Bodemer notes that while fiber is important, you shouldn't leave probiotic-rich fermented foods behind either. These foods not only help improve the diversity of healthy gut bacteria5 short and long-term, but they also help decrease inflammatory proteins (which is great for gut and skin health). 

So if you've been treating rosacea solely with topical remedies, consider paying extra attention to your gut health via fiber-rich and fermented foods. Below, a list of some tasty options to consider adding to your grocery list: 

8 fiber-rich foods

  1. 8 fiber-rich foods
  2. Quinoa
  3. Prunes
  4. Avocado
  5. Brussels sprouts
  6. Chia seeds
  7. Apples 

RELATED READ: 25 High-Fiber Foods To Help Meet Your Daily Requirements

8 fermented foods

  1. Kimchi 
  2. Pickles
  3. Sauerkraut 
  4. Kefir
  5. Kombucha
  6. Miso
  7. Tempeh
  8. Yogurt

You may also consider adding a probiotic or fiber supplement to your routine for even more support.

Here are some of the best probiotics to consider, and here are some stellar fiber powders.

Above all else, be sure to consult a dermatologist if you're dealing with persistent rosacea. While gut inflammation may be one root cause, it's certainly not the only one, and you may need a multipronged approach.

Your dermatologist can also help you find skin care products that soothe inflammation and reduce uncomfortable symptoms.

The takeaway

Clinical studies and anecdotal reports have associated compromised gut health with rosacea, though more research is needed to confirm the specific mechanisms and bacteria at play. In the meantime, consider zooming out and looking at gut health from a wider lens, focusing on extending your daily menu to include more fiber-rich and fermented foods. For more skin health tips, tune in to the episode below!

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

