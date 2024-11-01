Advertisement
Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause
Rosacea is a common cause of uneven skin tone, affecting more than 14 million adults in the U.S. alone. Rosacea comes with a long list of triggers, both internal and external; however, the former often gets overlooked.
For example, board-certified integrative dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D., explains on this episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast that rosacea may actually start in the gut. Below, what research says about the possible link.
The link between the gut and rosacea
"Rosacea is one condition that's very, very common and in my experience has the tightest connection with what is going on inside the gut," Bodemer says.
While we don't have enough data to specifically point out which gut bacteria are linked with rosacea symptoms and which aren't, we do have some current associations.
She explains that Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection has been associated with the development of rosacea1, and the same goes for small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)2—both of which can be tested.
But still, poor gut health in general can certainly impact your skin health and trigger inflammation, given the gut-skin axis3 remains strong. The solution? Tend to your gut through a balanced diet.
"We know that diet plays a huge role, and fiber is a big piece of that," Bodemer says. It's true: Research shows that high dietary fiber intake can improve the alpha diversity of bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids4.
Bodemer notes that while fiber is important, you shouldn't leave probiotic-rich fermented foods behind either. These foods not only help improve the diversity of healthy gut bacteria5 short and long-term, but they also help decrease inflammatory proteins (which is great for gut and skin health).
So if you've been treating rosacea solely with topical remedies, consider paying extra attention to your gut health via fiber-rich and fermented foods. Below, a list of some tasty options to consider adding to your grocery list:
8 fiber-rich foods
- 8 fiber-rich foods
- Quinoa
- Prunes
- Avocado
- Brussels sprouts
- Chia seeds
- Apples
RELATED READ: 25 High-Fiber Foods To Help Meet Your Daily Requirements
8 fermented foods
- Kimchi
- Pickles
- Sauerkraut
- Kefir
- Kombucha
- Miso
- Tempeh
- Yogurt
You may also consider adding a probiotic or fiber supplement to your routine for even more support.
Above all else, be sure to consult a dermatologist if you're dealing with persistent rosacea. While gut inflammation may be one root cause, it's certainly not the only one, and you may need a multipronged approach.
Your dermatologist can also help you find skin care products that soothe inflammation and reduce uncomfortable symptoms.
The takeaway
Clinical studies and anecdotal reports have associated compromised gut health with rosacea, though more research is needed to confirm the specific mechanisms and bacteria at play. In the meantime, consider zooming out and looking at gut health from a wider lens, focusing on extending your daily menu to include more fiber-rich and fermented foods. For more skin health tips, tune in to the episode below!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel