This doesn’t mean we should never apologize—sometimes, we mess up, and others deserve our honest acknowledgment of that—but rather that we don’t need to apologize for the same thing over and over, and we certainly don’t need to apologize for who we are. We also stop apologizing for our success.

We learn to separate genuine humility, a divine value, from the search for approval, an ego-based addiction. We turn inward, looking to ourselves and our guides to indicate whether we’re on the right path. When we misstep, we offer a genuine apology and move on, allowing ourselves to be fueled by self-forgiveness instead of waiting for forgiveness to arrive from an external source.

When we really step into a place of power and of seeking less to please others, our relationships can shift somewhat. Some people may not be able to go there with us. If that feels uncomfortable, please know that it’s temporary.

Spirit always follows this up by bringing people of like mind—the type of people who don’t want you to apologize for who you are but who want to celebrate your unique offerings to the world.

Excerpted from the book from Medium Mentor: 10 Powerful Techniques to Awaken Divine Guidance for Yourself and Others. Copyright ©2022 by MaryAnn DiMarco. Printed with permission from New World Library.