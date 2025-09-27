Libra Season Is Here & This Is How It's Going To Impact Your Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived here in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means we're a few days into Libra season. We've got four weeks of the sun moving through the balanced and loving realm of Libra—and just in time for cuffing season, too.
But depending on where Libra lands in your chart, we all have something a bit different to expect. Here's what to know.
What is Libra season all about?
Marking the halfway point of the astrological year, it's fitting that Libra is a sign all about balance, harmony, and cooperation. As autumn gets underway, Libra season runs from September 22 to October 22, and this year, there are a few notable transits in the mix.
We'll have a full moon in Aries on October 6, followed by the Libra new moon on October 21. As opposing signs, independent Aries and relationship-oriented Libra remind us of the importance of tending to your own needs—while also showing up for those around you.
Not to mention, the planet of love is joining up with the sun in Libra on October 13, which could definitely amp up the romance. Libra is ruled by Venus, after all, so there's nothing this sign loves more than love itself.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Dynamic duos are all the rage for the next month as Libra season begins with the autumnal equinox," noting that Libra's harmonious vibes can help us smooth over rough patches in our most important unions.
"On a personal level, make sure you’re playing fair in all your dealings," the twins add. "Legal matters come into focus under this sign’s watch, so make agreements official and hire an attorney to review contracts or help you pursue an outstanding case."
What Libra season means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Libra lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by the sun in Libra differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what the Libra sun is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Taurus rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Gemini rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Cancer rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Leo rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Virgo rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Libra rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Scorpio rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Sagittarius rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Capricorn rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Aquarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Pisces rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
When the sun visits a particular area of your chart, you can expect increased energy and/or motivation in that area of your life. This energy will also be influenced by the sign the sun is in, which in this case, is Libra.
So if you're a Cancer rising, for instance, you might feel inspired to bring more balance and harmony into your home life over the next few weeks.
The takeaway
This Libra season should feel much less intense than Virgo season, which was chock-full of eclipses and retrogrades. No matter your zodiac sign, allow the Libra sun—and Venus in Libra, for that matter—to inspire more sweetness, balance, and camaraderie in your life.