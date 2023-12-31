"We live in a society where we are constantly being told who we are and how we should act. Finding yourself can also mean filtering through this noise and [finding] an inner dialogue that is kind, compassionate, and in resonance with how you would like to be, and not what you think others want you to be. Finding yourself improves your life's satisfaction. It helps you get in touch with your wants, needs, desires, and joys. Doing this helps us live in alignment with what is true for us. Cultivate a sense of curiosity that if something doesn't work, then maybe the next thing might, and keep going with this train of thought. It is all a process of learning and relearning, so instead of focusing on a timeline—focus on what's working and not working, and just keep building on that knowledge."