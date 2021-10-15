 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recovery
How To Use Lacrosse Ball Massage For Full Body Recovery, From Experts

How To Use Lacrosse Ball Massage For Full Body Recovery, From Experts

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Muscle-Building Yoga Poses

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 15, 2021 — 22:04 PM

Everybody loves a good massage, especially when your muscles are tight and tension-ridden—from stress or exercise. The good news is, you don't need any fancy equipment to give yourself the gift of massage right in your own home. Here's how to use a simple lacrosse ball to work out different muscles in the body, according to experts.

Is lacrosse ball massage effective?

Using lacrosse balls for massage can be an effective way to offer relief from tightness and stiffness, aid in fitness recovery, and simply help the muscles and the nervous system relax. As doctor of physical therapy and author of Radical Relief, Joe Tatta, DPT tells mbg, lacrosse ball massage is a popular at-home therapeutic method, and pair well with professional treatment.

What's the benefit? "We're working on different parts of the nervous system that become tense or tight, based on either your daily life habits or based on emotional distress—anxiousness, stress, tension, things like that," says Tatta.

In addition, massage techniques like using lacrosse balls, or even softballs and foam rollers, help to break up the fascia, "so you're essentially letting the muscle relax," explains certified personal trainer and founder of TMAC FITNESSTodd McCullough. He also adds, this helps your muscles move more effectively.

And while it certainly can feel good to target one pesky area (like that super tight upper back), Tatta advises to "work down their entire spine, because your entire spine moves together, so working on one part isn't the best."

Advertisement

How to use a lacrosse ball:

Lacrosse ball massage for neck

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

McCullough and Tatta both note that a double lacrosse ball, also sometimes called a peanut, is great for the neck. (You can purchase peanuts, but Tatta notes you can also tape two lacrosse balls together.) Simply lie down on the floor and place the peanut at the base of your skull, where the soft tissue is. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, with the option to move back and forth over the ball.

Lacrosse ball massage for shoulders

According to Tatta, a lot of people have tension or tightness in their supraspinatus muscle, which is just above the scapula, as well as the infraspinatus muscle, which is the lower part of the scapula. "Working on those two muscles is really important—those are the rotator cuff muscles," he explains. This will also target the upper trapezius, he notes.

Locate the muscle and lie down on your lacrosse ball, holding for 30 seconds to a minute and rolling around gently, if it feels good.

McCullough adds that you can also target the subscapularis muscle, which is underneath the armpit, by laying on your side and placing the ball directly underneath the armpit, and working there.

Advertisement

Lacrosse ball massage for back

A lot of people deal with back pain that stems from a tightened psoas, so McCullough recommends laying down on your stomach with your ball (he notes a softball might be better here) just outside of you belly button on either side. "The psoas connects all the way up and this is a great low back release," he adds. Hold there, moving around back and forth gently, if it feels OK. (You can find more psoas stretches here.)

Lacrosse ball massage for hips & hip flexors

Tatta tells mbg that a lot of people have stiff hips because they need to work on their rotators. You can target them under the gluteal muscles, working the upper, mid, and lower glutes area. He explains that you can do this either laying on your back, or sitting on your relax ball. Place the ball under the different gluteal muscles, taking some time to hold in different areas.

sleep support+

“I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have.”*

Jennifer L., Verified Buyer of sleep support+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)

Lacrosse ball massage for chest

To massage your pectoral muscles, including both the pec major and pec minor, Tatta suggests following your clavicle about two-thirds of the way out and slightly down. Lay down with the lacrosse ball directly on that spot and spread your arms out, then hold for 30 seconds to a minute.

Lacrosse ball massage for glutes

If you've ever done a figure-4 stretch (crossing one ankle over the top of the opposite thigh), you can incorporate a lacrosse ball for a deep release, according to McCullough. Lay back with right gluteus medius on the lacrosse ball (where the top of the buttocks meets the hip), and cross the right ankle over the left thigh. "Lean into that the leg that's crossed and that will help to release a lot of low back pain," he adds.

Advertisement

Lacrosse ball massage for feet

And lastly, our feet put in a lot of work for us, so they deserve some relief, too. It couldn't be easier to massage out your feet with a lacrosse ball—simply roll your foot on top of it. Tatta does note, however, that feet can be really tender, so he recommends people start doing this seated so you can modify how much weight you place on it. "And from there you can move to a standing position," he adds.

The takeaway:

Recruiting your lacrosse ball for massaging different parts of the body is a convenient and effective way to relieve tightness and stiffness, plus offer the body and nervous system some relaxation. While it's certainly not a cure all, and should be paired with other beneficial practices and treatments, it is an accessible and easy massage method.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The Surprising Reason This Supermodel Traded In Her HIIT Routine For Pilates

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Reason This Supermodel Traded In Her HIIT Routine For Pilates
Routines

This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

Do Vitamin D Supplements Even Work If They're Not Combined With This Nutrient?

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Do Vitamin D Supplements Even Work If They're Not Combined With This Nutrient?
Functional Food

Eating More Of This May Lower Risk Of Death By 10%, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Eating More Of This May Lower Risk Of Death By 10%, Study Finds
Women's Health

A Step-By-Step Guide To Self Breast Exams & What To Look For, From MDs

Abby Moore
A Step-By-Step Guide To Self Breast Exams & What To Look For, From MDs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I’m A Neuroscientist: This Is How Trauma Impacts Your Brain + How To Heal

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I’m A Neuroscientist: This Is How Trauma Impacts Your Brain + How To Heal
Integrative Health

I'm A PhD & RD And My Nighttime Routine Actually Starts In The Morning

Jamie Schneider
I'm A PhD & RD And My Nighttime Routine Actually Starts In The Morning
Beauty

Yes, Claw Clips Can Damage Your Hair—But Not If You Do This

Jamie Schneider
Yes, Claw Clips Can Damage Your Hair—But Not If You Do This
Home

A Test To Find Out If Your Home Has Mold — In Less Than 30 Seconds

Michael Rubino
A Test To Find Out If Your Home Has Mold — In Less Than 30 Seconds
Recipes

An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Bonus Antioxidants

Abby Moore
An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Bonus Antioxidants
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: Here's My Nonnegotiable Habits For Stellar Gut Health

Marvin Singh, M.D.
I'm A Gastroenterologist: Here's My Nonnegotiable Habits For Stellar Gut Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lacrosse-ball-massage

Your article and new folder have been saved!