Using lacrosse balls for massage can be an effective way to offer relief from tightness and stiffness, aid in fitness recovery, and simply help the muscles and the nervous system relax. As doctor of physical therapy and author of Radical Relief, Joe Tatta, DPT tells mbg, lacrosse ball massage is a popular at-home therapeutic method, and pair well with professional treatment.

What's the benefit? "We're working on different parts of the nervous system that become tense or tight, based on either your daily life habits or based on emotional distress—anxiousness, stress, tension, things like that," says Tatta.

In addition, massage techniques like using lacrosse balls, or even softballs and foam rollers, help to break up the fascia, "so you're essentially letting the muscle relax," explains certified personal trainer and founder of TMAC FITNESS, Todd McCullough. He also adds, this helps your muscles move more effectively.

And while it certainly can feel good to target one pesky area (like that super tight upper back), Tatta advises to "work down their entire spine, because your entire spine moves together, so working on one part isn't the best."