 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Kosas Entire Site Is 20% Off Right Now — Including Its Eye Brightening Concealer

Kosas Entire Site Is 20% Off Right Now — Including Its Eye Brightening Concealer

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
(Last Used: 2/12/21) Try This: A Romantic Valentine's Day Beauty Look That's Dreamy & Versatile

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 9, 2022 — 10:02 AM

Navigating the vast world of makeup is no easy task. Of course, you need all the essentials in your cosmetics bag—but how much is too much? While advertising and social media may preach a 20-step makeup routine, sometimes you only need a few holy grail products to get you from day to day. 

A fool-proof place to start finding your go-to products? Kosas. The clean beauty brand only creates effective products that are actually comfortable to wear. Translation: Makeup that you can wear every day without going crazy. 

If you’re looking to restock, revamp, or get back to basics with your makeup collection, then you’re in luck; the Kosas Summer Sale is happening right now with 20% off sitewide (major steal). The only catch? You have less than 24 hours to fill up your virtual shopping cart before the deals disappear.

Through tonight, snag high-quality, fan favorite clean makeup for less—including best-sellers and previous product sell-out, like the Revealer Concealer. Here, a few picks from myself and the rest of the beauty team at mbg to help you navigate all this unbeatable summer sale has to offer. 

The 5 Best Products To Buy During Kosas’s Summer Sale

1. Revealer Concealer

“I’ve never seen a concealer with such skin-loving ingredients. This product contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, peptides, caffeine (which is great for brightening the under eye), and pink algae—it practically sounds like a hydrating serum. Simultaneously, it has buildable coverage with a dewy finish. I’ve found that some concealers work better on bare skin while others shine in a full-glam lineup, but this one plays for both teams. Major bonus for the wide shade range.” — Hannah Frye, Assistant Beauty Editor

kosas.com, $23 (was $28)

concealer in clear tube

2. Air Brow - Tinted

"As someone with naturally thin, light brown brows, I'm alway in dire need of good brow products. I've never been one who can just do a light coating of clear brow gel and call it a day—I need the richly pigmented stuff that can add some thickness. This gel delivers: The dense mousse-like formula coats the strands with biodegradable plant-based microfibers for a full-looking arch. It also contains castor oil, vitamin B5, and a peptide to support hair and skin health. I'm down to the last few swipes, so I'll definitely be restocking in this sale." — Alexandra Engler, Beauty Director 

kosas.com, $18 (was $22)

pink tube of eyebrow gel

3. Skin Improving Foundation

“I tend to gravitate towards tinted moisturizers or lightweight skin tints, but this formula has made me a full-foundation convert. Thanks to the ultrafine powder crystals suspended in the liquid formula, it helps smooth out texture without sacrificing the natural dimension of my skin. Hot tip: Skip the beauty blender and apply with your fingertips; the warmth from your skin will help it fuse to your complexion even more beautifully.” — Jamie Schneider, Associate Beauty and Wellness Editor 

kosas.com; $34 (was $43)

Kosas foundation in glass bottle with yellow pump top

4. Wet Lip Oil

“I love the look of plump, hydrated lips. That being said, I will not stand for a gloss that sticks to my hair. This lip oil is the perfect in-between. In fact, Kosas ran clinical studies on this gloss and found that this product significantly improved lip hydration, smoothness, and plumpness in a four-week study. If you’d prefer not to layer on lip balm, lip color, and gloss, you need this product. My go-to shade for summer is Fruitjuice, a vibrant magenta hue.” — Frye

kosas.com; $18 (was $22)

Kosas wet lip oil

5. Weightless Lipstick

“I’m always on the hunt for the perfect shade of rose—I think it lends the prettiest pop of color on minimal makeup days—so I’m itching to get my hands on this sheer, petal pink number. Like all of Kosas’ lippies, it comes with shea, cocoa, and mango seed butters to nail a comfortable, velvety finish, along with jojoba and rosehip seed oils to keep the color from feathering midday. I cannot wait to make this my everyday staple this summer!” — Schneider

kosas.com, $18 (was $22)

Kosas light pink lipstick
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

While these are our favorite picks from the brand, you can’t go wrong when you shop Kosas. You’ll find everything you need to revamp your makeup bag with clean, effective products right before summer starts. Just be sure to check out before midnight on June 9 to score the 20% discount.

beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(57)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(57)
beauty & gut collagen+
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

7 Of The Very Best Tips For Wearing Concealer Without Any Other Makeup

Hannah Frye
7 Of The Very Best Tips For Wearing Concealer Without Any Other Makeup
Beauty

Are You Yanking Out Hair Every Time You Brush It? Try This

Jamie Schneider
Are You Yanking Out Hair Every Time You Brush It? Try This
Beauty

Notice Tiny Bumps Around The Eyes? A Top Derm Says This May Be Why

Hannah Frye
Notice Tiny Bumps Around The Eyes? A Top Derm Says This May Be Why
Beauty

No, I Didn't Get A Facial — These New Beauty Products Are Just *That* Good

Jamie Schneider
No, I Didn't Get A Facial — These New Beauty Products Are Just *That* Good
Spirituality

The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships

Sarah Regan
The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships
Routines

This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says A Precision Medicine Physician

Hannah Frye
This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says A Precision Medicine Physician
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A Fitness Coach's Secrets For Sleeping Deeply & Waking Up Energized

Sarah Regan
A Fitness Coach's Secrets For Sleeping Deeply & Waking Up Energized
Integrative Health

These Are The 7 Health Factors That May Lower Risk Of Dementia, Study Says

Merrell Readman
These Are The 7 Health Factors That May Lower Risk Of Dementia, Study Says
Functional Food

The Surprising Spice This MD Adds To Her Drink For Calming Benefits

Sarah Regan
The Surprising Spice This MD Adds To Her Drink For Calming Benefits
Integrative Health

This Supplement Finally Helped Me Beat Bloating & Reach A Healthy Weight*

Jason Wachob
This Supplement Finally Helped Me Beat Bloating & Reach A Healthy Weight*
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: If Your Gut Health Is Out Of Whack, Try These 5 Foods

Jason Wachob
I'm A Gastroenterologist: If Your Gut Health Is Out Of Whack, Try These 5 Foods
Outdoors

The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day

Braelyn Wood
The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kosas-summer-sale
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!