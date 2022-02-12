 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
oman at home skincare routine using lip balm for dry lips in winter

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 12, 2022 — 10:24 AM

To combat the dreaded chap, a good lip moisturizer is a must. As someone who suffers from perennially dry lips no matter the season, I always have a trusty tube or pot of balm on my person (or bag, or desk, or bathroom shelf, or nightstand). And I certainly have my tried-and-true favorites—in this curated list below, you’ll find the lip moisturizers that actually, you know, work. 

You’re probably wondering: What’s the difference between a lip moisturizer and lip balm? Well, to be honest, these aren’t clearly defined categories. Most of the lip product language—moisturizers, masks, balms, salves et al—is all up to marketing. But if you’d like a set definition, you can think of lip moisturizers as formulas that include a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives to actually send moisture to your lips. This is in comparison to an occlusive-only wax or jelly balm that merely coats the surface—or shiny and plumping numbers that are there for aesthetic purposes only.

Ahead, browse our collection of best lip moisturizers for a thirsty pout. 

mindbodygreen lip balm

A good lip moisturizer needs a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives to truly deliver hydration (and keep it there), and mindbodygreen’s formula includes one high-quality blend. Specifically, there’s hyaluronic acid to draw in water and fill up the lips with moisture, shea and cocoa seed butters to smooth out any rough areas, and sunflower seed wax to provide a protective barrier, so all that precious moisture stays locked inside. Plus, vitamin E has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to help heal chapped areas and soothe uncomfortable lip cracks.

lip balm, mindbodygreen ($12)

mindbodygreen lip balm
mindbodygreen

ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

ILIA took their beloved, hydrating overnight lip treatment and transformed it into an everyday balm. With hyaluronic acid, squalane, and sea succulent extract, it quenches thirsty lips on contact, while shea butter and lavender and chamomile extracts soothe any irritation. Finally, castor oil and prickly pear oil deliver a host of fatty acids and lock in all that precious moisture.  

Lip Wrap Reviving Balm, ILIA ($24)

ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
ILIA

Vertly Lip Butter

This is, hands down, my favorite tinted lip balm. It offers just a kiss of color in the perfect shade of rose, and the texture is deliciously buttery, thanks to a blend of skin-softening butters and oils.  

Lip Butter, Vertly ($20)

Vertly Lip Butter
Vertly

Alpha-H Absolute Lip Perfector

This lip serum is the antidote to thirsty, cracked lips: It contains “Hilurlip” technology to infuse the lips with hydrating hyaluronic acid, while cooling peppermint oil instantly calms and creates a plumping effect. Slide it on overnight, and you’ll wake up to a smoothed, nourished pout. 

Absolute Lip Perfector, Alpha-H ($34.95)

Alpha-H Absolute Lip Perfector
Alpha-H

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

The LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Plumper became an instant hit—it only makes sense to couple it with an overnight lip plumping treatment. It calls on the brand’s MAXI-LIP technology to visibly increase lip volume, as well as hyaluronic acid and shea butter to leave lips pillow soft. 

Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask, LAWLESS ($21)

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask
LAWLESS

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Rough, flaky lips are no match for this intensely moisturizing balm. A blend of nutrient-rich oils, butters, and peptides protect the skin’s barrier and heal any lingering lip cracks. Bonus tip: Feel free to stamp it under your eyes to rehydrate any dry areas. 

Lippe Balm, Drunk Elephant ($18)

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm
Drunk Elephant

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

Colloidal oatmeal is a workhorse humectant that’s oh-so soothing to the skin—the lips included. Glycerin and shea butter also hydrate and soften the delicate area, making this salve a winner for extra-sensitive lips.  

Ultra Repair Lip Therapy, First Aid Beauty ($12)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy
First Aid Beauty

Kinship Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask

Looking for a lip balm that doubles as a gloss? This tropical delight features a “quick melt” formula, meaning it warms up with your natural body heat and transforms from a balm into an oil, depositing a dewy sheen on your lips. It also contains fermented papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate stubborn flakes. 

Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask, Kinship ($18)

Kinship Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask
Kinship

Sahajan Lip Karma

A simple salve that uses castor, rapeseed and argan oils to soften the lips and offer a subtle shine. It also comes in a mint flavor (which subtly plumps), but this delicious vanilla formula is purely nourishing. 

Lip Karma, Sahajan ($19)

Sahajan Lip Karma
Sahajan

beneath your mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm

Says the brand, this remedy “glides on like a balm, penetrates like a moisturizer, and treats like a mask” for all-day hydration. We certainly agree: It contains nutrient-rich cocoa butter, shea, butter, castor oil, and moringa seed oil, and ximenia—an African plum oil filled with fatty acids that condition the skin.

Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm, beneath your mask ($22)

beneath your mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm
beneath your mask

DedCool Watermelon Balm Stick

Remember those candy-like lip balms of your childhood? Well, this watermelon-flavored dream is bound to give you some nostalgia—but with aloe vera, avocado oil, shea butter, and macadamia nut oil, it’s just as moisturizing as it is fun. 

Watermelon Balm Stick, DedCool ($10)

DedCool Watermelon Balm Stick
DedCool

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Butter Balm

The stars of this formula are mango butter and agave nectar, two ingredients long beloved for conditioning and hydrating parched lips. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this lip balm is the definition of buttery: It glides on so smoothly and immediately melts in the lips. We also can’t ignore the elevated gold packaging, which is made from recycled aluminum. 

Agave Lip Butter Balm, Bite Beauty ($22)

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Butter Balm
Bite Beauty

Grown Alchemist Lip Balm

Another lip balm that can pass as a gloss—either layer on your favorite lip color or leave the slight sheer to dazzle on its own. Most importantly, the texture is smooth and soothing, never leaving a sticky residue on your lips. 

Lip Balm, Grown Alchemist ($23)

Grown Alchemist Lip Balm
Grown Alchemist

Kjaer Weis Lip Balm

Kjaer Weis’ is known for their iconic, chic packaging, and their sleek lip balm does not disappoint. The salve inside certainly lives up to its casing: With sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, and rosehip oil, the formula beautifully softens the skin and offers fast-absorbing moisture. It’s a bit pricier for an everyday lip balm, especially if you’re one to quickly blow through product after product, but the luxurious packaging is a one-time buy—and doubles as decor. 

Lip Balm, Kjaer Weis ($39)

Kjaer Weis Lip Balm
Kjaer Weis

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter

It’s a classic for a reason: This simple blend of pansy, calendula, and chamomile extracts in a base of sunflower seed oil soothes and strengthens the delicate lip skin, and it has remained a favorite among beauty fans for years. It leaves behind a glossy sheen without appearing too greasy, and (bonus) it makes a fabulous cuticle oil, too. 

Skin Food Lip Butter, Weleda ($6.99)

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
Weleda
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg's review process.

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

Emily Rekstis
These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower
Beauty

The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain

Jamie Schneider
The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Love

The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

Julie Nguyen
The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For
Recipes

Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert
Recipes

I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope
Recipes

This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

Alexandra Engler
This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight
Functional Food

This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar
Spirituality

The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence
Integrative Health

Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Sarah Regan
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management
Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-lip-moisturizer
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!