Beauty

People Can't Stop Commenting On My Skin When I Use This Glow-Inducing Product 

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
September 24, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Jamie Kosas BB Burst Review
Image by Jamie Schneider / Kosas / mbg Creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Skin compliments are my favorite compliments. I'm a beauty editor who takes painstaking care of her complexion (with both external and internal approaches), so I appreciate when the effort gets noticed! I never shy away from telling a stranger on the street that their makeup looks immaculate, and I become practically giddy when the roles are reversed.

But I've noticed a pattern recently: Most of the Your skin looks amazing! comments happen when I'm wearing the Kosas BB Burst. When I respond that I'm actually wearing makeup, I'm hit with something along the lines of: Oh really? You can't tell. It looks just like skin. Consider me tickled pink. 

I've turned many friends onto the magical cream—and right now, you can try it for yourself with 20% off in the brand's annual sitewide friends and family sale.

$30 (was $38)
About the formula

With its gel-cream texture and emphasis on hydration, I'd call BB Burst a mix between a sheer skin tint and a BB cream. As a refresher, BB stands for "blemish balm" or "beauty balm," and these creams tend to have some skin care properties (think SPF, hyaluronic acid, or antioxidants). 

And this formula certainly has some skin care heroes: It features copper peptides to support collagen production, sodium PCA (an amino acid derivative that has humectant and conditioning properties), zinc oxide to soothe redness, and saccharide isomerate—another humectant that plumps the skin with moisture. 

Jamie holding Kosas BB Burst
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

With all these water-loving humectants, it's no wonder the brand discovered a 230% increase in hydration after studying 50 women who used BB Burst for four weeks. It's meant to provide a burst of moisture upon application (hence the name) and make bare skin appear plump and dewy.

In terms of coverage, BB Burst is sheer yet buildable. If you're gunning for a more full-coverage look, you might want to use a more pigmented foundation (the Kosas Revealer Foundation is also top-notch, IMO), but for "no-makeup makeup" days, this lightweight, creamy formula is all I need. 

Jamie testing Kosas BB Burst
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

My results

Kosas describes BB Burst as the perfect "my skin with a little extra" look, and I can personally attest to that claim. The smooth, silky texture fuses to the skin so effortlessly that I can barely tell I have it on. 

It's more pigmented than a classic BB cream, so I recommend using a little at a time—just one pump is all I need to cover my entire face. I dot the product on my forehead, cheeks, chin, and sides of my nose until there's nothing left on my fingertip, then use the warmth of my hands to blend it in. (You could use a brush or sponge if you please, but I find the skin-on-skin application results in a dewier finish.) 

Jamie wearing Kosas BB Burst
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

Post-application, my skin immediately looks fresher. My pores look smoother, and the redness around my nose is nowhere in sight. The blurring effect is definitely noticeable, yet the formula lets my natural skin texture shine through, which is the ultimate goal for my natural, everyday makeup routine. 

I have shade 12 (a light neutral), but all 24 shades are pretty flexible, so you don't have to be a shade-matching wiz to find your perfect fit. It melts into the skin and fuses with your natural skin tone, so just snag one that you think will closely match your undertones. The finish will be super forgiving. 

It probably won't cover up bigger blemishes on its own—you'll likely need to follow up with concealer—but it is pigmented enough to disguise lingering hyperpigmentation and sun spots. I find that it covers up everything I want to hide (namely redness and dark spots) without looking like I'm wearing any makeup. That's an impressive feat! 

$30 (was $38)
The takeaway 

The Kosas BB Burst provides a wash of color, blurs pores, yet looks so natural that people can't tell you're wearing makeup (swear! It happened to me multiple times!). Don't get me wrong: I love a bold face beat. But I tend to gravitate toward minimal, sheer formulas for my day-to-day routine—and I've officially discovered my ride-or-die base.

Don't miss your chance to save 20% in the brand's sitewide friends and family sale.

