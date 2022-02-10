 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Kosas' New Foundation Will Take Your Concealer Hacks To The Next Level

Kosas' New Foundation Will Take Your Concealer Hacks To The Next Level

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The Concealer Hack For "No Makeup Makeup" Just Got Even Easier To Master

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 10, 2022 — 11:31 AM

Ask any beauty insider their all-time favorite makeup staples, and we’ll wager Kosas Revealer Concealer makes it in the top three. (And we've asked our fair share, and believe us: It regularly tops the list.) It’s the perfect pick for a variety of concealer hacks—a few strategic swipes, and the creamy formula can cover up spots without a trace, lift the eye area, smooth out fine lines with zero creases, and provide a smooth, “no makeup” makeup base. 

On that latter note, so many shoppers use the beloved concealer as their foundation, blowing through product after product to nail that buildable, never cakey coverage. Actress, model, and entrepreneur Denise Vasi for example, calls the concealer her “No. 1 savior product” on an episode of Clean Beauty School: "It's not heavy, so you can literally do a few dots and it gives you the perfect amount of coverage where you don't feel like you're wearing any makeup, but you have some coverage," she says. She loves it so much, in fact, she uses three shades to expertly apply to her whole face

Well, today, you can purchase Kosas’ new Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation, the next iteration of their cult-hit concealer. It takes the almighty concealer hack to the next level.

Enter Kosas’ new Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation. 

I’ll be honest: I don’t love to wear foundation. I’d much rather stick to a tinted sunscreen or dabble in the concealer-as-foundation hack for more coverage (I, too, am a fan of the Kosas concealer for this). But I was surprised at how comfortable the Revealer Foundation felt on my skin—one pump was all it took to provide a veil of even coverage, and it didn’t feel like I had makeup on at all. 

Like its concealer counterpart, Revealer Foundation offers a creamy, medium coverage that instantly fuses to your complexion. No stiff, patchy makeup here: Thanks to the ultra-fine powder crystals suspended in the liquid formula, the foundation helps smooth out texture without sacrificing the natural warmth and dimension of the skin. Essentially, your skin will have an even base but still look, well, alive—even without a quick contour to add back in some depth. (That’s where the “Revealer” range gets its name, as it lets your skin breathe.)  

And like many high-quality foundations, this makeup doesn’t just sit on your skin; it also includes ingredients that improve skin texture and tone over time. Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes even calls it a “high skin affinity” foundation. “It wants to belong on your skin,” she says during a Zoom event with the brand.

Just like the cult-favorite concealer, you’ll find caffeine to brighten, panthenol to soothe, and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin with hydration. But Revealer Foundation includes a few extra skin care MVPs, like niacinamide to fade dark spots and balance oil production; arnica to calm irritation; peptides to cushion the skin barrier; and artemisia flower extract for antioxidant protection. 

Those hydrating, barrier-supporting ingredients are especially important if, like me, your makeup is prone to flaking off midday. I can attest this foundation is practically winter-proof (and mask-proof! Absolutely no transfer!): The lightweight, creamy texture stayed put all day long, even on drier areas like my cheeks and around my nose

Last but certainly not least: The foundation boasts SPF 25 from non-nano zinc oxide. I’ll liken it to a tinted sunscreen that offers a bit more coverage—you should still apply your usual SPF product underneath (a nickel-sized amount of foundation, the recommended amount of sunscreen for your face, is quite a lot of product), but it provides a nice layer of extra protection. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Should you buy it?  

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

8 powerhouse ingredients for glowing skin, strong hair & nails, and a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

I’m not typically a foundation girl, but this formula might just make me a regular convert. If you’re a fan of using Kosas’ concealer for a full coverage look, you’ll appreciate this just-as-creamy formula spiked with SPF and a few skin-loving extras. It also comes in 36 gorgeous shades: Choose the base closest to your undertones, then grab a couple lighter or darker concealer shades for all of your brightening and/or contouring needs. Yes, the concealer hacks will continue to live on—this foundation just makes them even easier to master.  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Home

A Terrarium Jungle & Tabletop Greenhouse Make This European Home Truly Wild

Emma Loewe
A Terrarium Jungle & Tabletop Greenhouse Make This European Home Truly Wild
Beauty

A Surprising Tea This Herbalist Loves For Healthy Hair Growth

Alexandra Engler
A Surprising Tea This Herbalist Loves For Healthy Hair Growth
Mental Health

Mental Exhaustion Is A Rising Issue: 27 Signs You’re Experiencing It

Julie Nguyen
Mental Exhaustion Is A Rising Issue: 27 Signs You’re Experiencing It
Love

Is Dating Exhausting You Lately? 3 Changes You Need To Make, From A Dating Coach

Samantha Pillsbury
Is Dating Exhausting You Lately? 3 Changes You Need To Make, From A Dating Coach
Sex

If You Love Domination In Bed, This Type Of BDSM Might Be For You

Stephanie Barnes
If You Love Domination In Bed, This Type Of BDSM Might Be For You
Home

From Monsteras To Succulents, The Best Soil Mixes For All Your Houseplants

Alessia Resta
From Monsteras To Succulents, The Best Soil Mixes For All Your Houseplants
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

I’m A Couples Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common

Kelly Gonsalves
I’m A Couples Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common
Integrative Health

6 Surprising Benefits Of Vitamin D You've Probably Never Heard

Morgan Chamberlain
6 Surprising Benefits Of Vitamin D You've Probably Never Heard
Recipes

This Healthier Take On Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip Supports Longevity

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
This Healthier Take On Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip Supports Longevity
Integrative Health

A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor's Tip To Make Your Eyes Feel Heavy Before Bed

Jamie Schneider
A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor's Tip To Make Your Eyes Feel Heavy Before Bed
Integrative Health

This Daily Habit Is The Key To A Healthy Heart, New Study Says

Sarah Regan
This Daily Habit Is The Key To A Healthy Heart, New Study Says
Integrative Health

3 Herbal Allies That Do Double Duty To Support Sleep & Immunity

Emma Loewe
3 Herbal Allies That Do Double Duty To Support Sleep & Immunity
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kosas-launches-new-revealer-foundation
beauty & gut collagen+

8 powerhouse ingredients for glowing skin, strong hair & nails, and a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!