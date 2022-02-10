Kosas' New Foundation Will Take Your Concealer Hacks To The Next Level
Ask any beauty insider their all-time favorite makeup staples, and we’ll wager Kosas Revealer Concealer makes it in the top three. (And we've asked our fair share, and believe us: It regularly tops the list.) It’s the perfect pick for a variety of concealer hacks—a few strategic swipes, and the creamy formula can cover up spots without a trace, lift the eye area, smooth out fine lines with zero creases, and provide a smooth, “no makeup” makeup base.
On that latter note, so many shoppers use the beloved concealer as their foundation, blowing through product after product to nail that buildable, never cakey coverage. Actress, model, and entrepreneur Denise Vasi for example, calls the concealer her “No. 1 savior product” on an episode of Clean Beauty School: "It's not heavy, so you can literally do a few dots and it gives you the perfect amount of coverage where you don't feel like you're wearing any makeup, but you have some coverage," she says. She loves it so much, in fact, she uses three shades to expertly apply to her whole face.
Well, today, you can purchase Kosas’ new Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation, the next iteration of their cult-hit concealer. It takes the almighty concealer hack to the next level.
Enter Kosas’ new Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation.
I’ll be honest: I don’t love to wear foundation. I’d much rather stick to a tinted sunscreen or dabble in the concealer-as-foundation hack for more coverage (I, too, am a fan of the Kosas concealer for this). But I was surprised at how comfortable the Revealer Foundation felt on my skin—one pump was all it took to provide a veil of even coverage, and it didn’t feel like I had makeup on at all.
Like its concealer counterpart, Revealer Foundation offers a creamy, medium coverage that instantly fuses to your complexion. No stiff, patchy makeup here: Thanks to the ultra-fine powder crystals suspended in the liquid formula, the foundation helps smooth out texture without sacrificing the natural warmth and dimension of the skin. Essentially, your skin will have an even base but still look, well, alive—even without a quick contour to add back in some depth. (That’s where the “Revealer” range gets its name, as it lets your skin breathe.)
And like many high-quality foundations, this makeup doesn’t just sit on your skin; it also includes ingredients that improve skin texture and tone over time. Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes even calls it a “high skin affinity” foundation. “It wants to belong on your skin,” she says during a Zoom event with the brand.
Just like the cult-favorite concealer, you’ll find caffeine to brighten, panthenol to soothe, and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin with hydration. But Revealer Foundation includes a few extra skin care MVPs, like niacinamide to fade dark spots and balance oil production; arnica to calm irritation; peptides to cushion the skin barrier; and artemisia flower extract for antioxidant protection.
Those hydrating, barrier-supporting ingredients are especially important if, like me, your makeup is prone to flaking off midday. I can attest this foundation is practically winter-proof (and mask-proof! Absolutely no transfer!): The lightweight, creamy texture stayed put all day long, even on drier areas like my cheeks and around my nose.
Last but certainly not least: The foundation boasts SPF 25 from non-nano zinc oxide. I’ll liken it to a tinted sunscreen that offers a bit more coverage—you should still apply your usual SPF product underneath (a nickel-sized amount of foundation, the recommended amount of sunscreen for your face, is quite a lot of product), but it provides a nice layer of extra protection.
Should you buy it?
I’m not typically a foundation girl, but this formula might just make me a regular convert. If you’re a fan of using Kosas’ concealer for a full coverage look, you’ll appreciate this just-as-creamy formula spiked with SPF and a few skin-loving extras. It also comes in 36 gorgeous shades: Choose the base closest to your undertones, then grab a couple lighter or darker concealer shades for all of your brightening and/or contouring needs. Yes, the concealer hacks will continue to live on—this foundation just makes them even easier to master.