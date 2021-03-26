Acne scars come in all shapes and sizes, with some more difficult to treat than others. Case in point: atrophic scars, or scars that are indented rather than raised—think ice pick and boxcar type scars. While a number of skin care treatments can help these marks heal (which you can read all about here), it can take a while for you to see full results—sometimes up to two years.

And sometimes? You may want to erase those marks for the time being. Which is where makeup comes into play: It’s not a long-term fix, of course, but a little concealer can surely cover up their appearance, if it bothers you.

Although, given their pitted nature, concealing indented acne scars is a bit of a trickier (and sometimes frustrating) task. It’s a delicate dance: You want a full-coverage formula, but too much product can sink into the indents and read caky.

Turns out, though, it doesn't take much to reach middle ground. Behold, a practical tip from celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin.