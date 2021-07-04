While it may seem new to Western grocery stores, konjac flour has been around for centuries. “Amorphophallus konjac is a tuber crop grown in South Asian countries, and has been used as food in China and Japan for more than 1,000 years,” explains Mia Syn, M.S., R.D. “The majority of konjac flour originates from China and Japan. Konjac flour is created by slicing and drying the corms of the Amorphophallus konjac plant, and then milling the dried result.”

The corm (the underground plant stem) itself is extremely high-fiber, and makes for a great thickener in recipes—kind of like a gelatin substitute. Tessa Nguyen, R.D., LDN shares that konjac is “commonly eaten in a jelly form and worked into different dishes, savory and sweet, across East and Southeast Asian dishes.”