I Swear By Kjaer Weis Beautiful Eye Balm To Stay Looking Lifted & Awake — Here's Why
Eyes are often touted as the windows to the soul. While I'm not so sure about that exact sentiment, I can attest that my under-eyes are a window into my health. Dark circles pop up when I'm exhausted, and puffiness reigns when I'm dehydrated.
As a result, it's extremely important to treat the fragile area with the utmost care—and no product works better for me than Kjaer Weis Beautiful Eye Balm.
My introduction to eye cream
Despite the many benefits of under-eye cream, I didn't start using one religiously until I graduated college. It felt like an unnecessary splurge for my oily skin, which was battling blemishes rather than dry patches. When I did finally cave, I quickly discovered the difference an application could make. Tightening products helped to lift my under-eye bags, while brightening creams transformed my zombielike appearance.
Although I understand the importance of applying a night cream, I struggled to find my holy grail. It was impossible to describe exactly what I needed for my under-eyes—I just wanted them to look refreshed, smooth, and healthy. But when Kjaer Weis sent over its bestselling eye balm, I finally had the answer to my quest.
How the Beautiful Eye Balm works
While I had tried a few other balms in the past, the one's lightweight texture instantly impressed me. It retained the emollient properties that my skin craved without making it feel greasy. More importantly, the unscented balm had an instant brightening effect, which gave my under-eyes a healthy glow and made my dark circles less noticeable.
The ingredient responsible for this change: Dioscorea batatas or the "root of light." It's a popular addition in many of the products from Kjaer Weis, and the plant's name is actually related to its historic use to impart light into the body rather than its illuminating properties. In reality, the Chinese plant is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals. This helps decrease inflammation and even out your skin tone, making eyes look more bright and awake.
Best of all, the balm offers long-term benefits, too. It contains spilanthes acmella flower extract, which has been deemed "nature's Botox." While that's a bit of a stretch, a scientific review of the anti-inflammatory botanical states it can help relax muscles when applied topically. Fewer fine lines? Sign me up.
While you won't notice a reduction in fine lines or less UV damage right away—both side effects of antioxidants—you will revel in the instant boost of hydration. Rosehip seed, sweet almond, and sunflower oil work together to help skin absorb moisture, whether I'm applying first thing in the morning or late at night.
Personally, I love to slather the eye balm on first thing in the a.m. after applying my sunscreen. It gives an instant glow when worn alone or easily wears under eyeshadow and concealer as a primer. Occasionally, I'll even dab a little on my cheekbones as a minimalist highlighter. The only place where I don't use it is on my lips.
The only downside
Kjaer Weis is a luxury brand, so its prices are higher than I would typically pay for an under-eye treatment. But in this case, the extra dollar sign is justified by the emphasis on natural and certified organic ingredients, like subbing beeswax for silicone. The packaging also keeps sustainability in mind by swapping a glass jar for a plastic one and using vegetable plastic for the lid. Plus, the tiny container lasts at least six months because each application requires so little product.
The takeaway
Finding the right under-eye treatment can be a long, arduous process—and that's without learning to apply it correctly. Luckily, the Kjaer Weis Beautiful Eye Balm is a top pick for anyone wanting to instantly brighten their under-eyes while also promoting skin longevity with hydration.
