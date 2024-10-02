The ingredient responsible for this change: Dioscorea batatas or the "root of light." It's a popular addition in many of the products from Kjaer Weis, and the plant's name is actually related to its historic use to impart light into the body rather than its illuminating properties. In reality, the Chinese plant is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals. This helps decrease inflammation and even out your skin tone, making eyes look more bright and awake.