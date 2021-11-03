What To Know If You Pulled The King Of Cups In A Tarot Reading
Traditional tarot decks include 78 unique cards, some very auspicious, and others not so much. In the case of the King of Cups, you're in luck, as it's typically considered a positive card to pull in a reading. Here's what this card is all about, from general themes, to love, career, and more.
What does the King of Cups mean?
The King of Cups represents a diplomatic king who is in tune with his emotions and intuition, and is good at holding things together in rocky situations, tarot reader and author of The Big Book of Tarot Readings, Sam Magdaleno tells mbg. "Overall he's a figure of stability and wisdom, with a bit of a flare for the creative," she adds.
To break it down further, you can think about the energy of the cup suit, as well as the energy the King brings to each suit. As astrologist and tarot expert Bess Matassa previously explained to mbg, the suit of cups is connected to water, which is associated with emotions, feelings, and intuition. "For me, it's about those internal waters—the internal, emotional experience," she notes.
And, she adds, the court cards in each suit (King, Queen, Knight, and Page) can be interpreted as people and personalities, but they can also represent "parts of ourselves that we're being asked to reclaim."
Overall, the King of Cups is all about maturity, emotional and subconscious mastery, and remaining steadfast in the face of difficulty.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
According to Magdaleno, pulling the King of Cups in a reading about love or a particular relationship is generally a positive sign. "The King of Cups symbolizes a relationship that's stable," she explains, adding, "If representing a partner, it's one who doesn't let emotions run the show and who tries to remain diplomatic during disagreements."
When pulled in reverse:
Now, on the other hand, if you pull the King of Cups in reverse in a love reading, Magdaleno says your relationship is likely on the rocks, and there could be a lot of fighting going on. If you pulled this card to represent a particular person, she adds, it's likely someone who is moody and jealous.
Matassa previously explained that while reversals don't necessarily "reverse" the meaning of a card literally, "It may be that you're being called to work actively with that card to turn it right side up, and can signal resistance to the energies of the card."
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a career or financial reading, pulling the King of Cups can signal a few things. As Magdaleno notes, this King can represent moving into a more creative field of work, but could also mean you've been trying to keep your cool in a turbulent workplace.
And money-wise, she adds, "he's a positive sign of your finances being in check."
When pulled in reverse:
The King of Cups in reverse in a career or financial reading can indicate you're starting to lose your cool at work due to a particular situation or the overall work environment, Magdaleno says. You may be struggling to embody that emotionally stable King of Cups energy. "The reversed King of Cups can also suggest feeling stifled creatively," she adds.
And in terms of money, she notes you could be making some purchases from a place of emotion, rather than logic. This card, then, "is a sign to check back in with your spending and make more thought out purchases," Magdaleno explains.
What does it say about challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you pull the King of Cups in a reading about challenges you're currently facing or will face in the future, take it as a sign to remain level-headed.
"Approach challenges ahead from a calm, cool, and collected place," Magdaleno says, adding, "Something is coming that may throw you for an emotional loop—so do your best not to allow emotions to run away with you."
When pulled in reverse:
Again, knowing reversals can often signal resistance to the energy of a particular card, pulling the King of Cups in reverse in a reading about challenges could indicate an emotional instability or indiscretion.
According to Magdaleno, in this case you don't allow your stubborn nature to take over when things become difficult. "Do your best to remain flexible, understanding, and diplomatic," she notes.
The bottom line:
Pulling the King of Cups upright is a good sign that you're in touch with your intuition, balancing your emotions with your logic, and overall approaching things with a stable and clear head. And if you feel you're not quite embodying that energy yet, this King may just be reminding you of exactly what you're missing.
