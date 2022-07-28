I'm A Celebrity Nutrition Expert: Here's Why Keto Diets Might Be Aging You

Oxidative stress occurs when increased levels of damaging free radicals overpower the body’s antioxidant defense system. Increased levels of oxidative stress can harm cells, potentially destroy tissues, and lead to disease. Likewise, researchers link chronic inflammation—a festering, low-grade type of inflammation that can stay silent for years—to nearly every serious health issue.

Researchers once believed that AGEs only formed endogenously, such as with high blood sugar that can lead to diabetes. Today, we know that AGEs in foods also significantly contribute to AGEs formation.

We’ve long pointed the finger at sugar—and indeed, sugar (especially fructose) does contribute to AGEs. But so can other foods, such as a ribeye cooked on a grill.

“High-temperature cooking or grilling (veggies or meat) produces toxic compounds, including…advanced glycation end products (AGEs),” says Mark Hyman, M.D., in The Pegan Diet.