A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh

And lastly, this one is for all the avid meal-preppers out there who love streamlining their cooking process. If you know you're going to eat potatoes tomorrow, and want to get ahead of the game, you can store peeled potatoes in water for up to 24 hours (without them getting brown). Take some time to peel and cut them the day before, toss your prepped potatoes in a container with a lid, and completely submerge them in water. When you're ready to use them the next day, drain them, give them a quick rinse, and prepare as desired.

Kitchen waste is a bummer—but with this helpful hack, you can minimize it! Not only is it functional, but there's also something aesthetically pleasing about your celery and asparagus on display in the fridge. Plus, it gives you something to do with all those empty jars cluttering your cupboards.