The Planet Of Luck Is Retrograde For The Next Four Months—Here's What It Means For You
We hear a lot about Mercury retrograde in the astrology world, but the other planets can go retrograde too—and this month, Jupiter is spinning retrograde in sensitive Cancer. Meanwhile, Mercury is actually retrograde right now as well, along with Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, so it's going to be quite the month.
But we're focusing on Jupiter right now! As the benefic planet of luck and expansion, Jupiter brings blessings, growth, and good fortune, but while it's retrograding, we're asked to reflect and cultivate wisdom.
Here's what to know about this Jupiter retrograde, plus what it means for your zodiac sign in particular.
Jupiter is retrograde for 4 months until March 2026
From November 11 all the way until March 10, 2026, multicultural ambassador Jupiter will be retrograde in the sign of nurturing and sentimental Cancer. And as such, according to the AstroTwins, these next four months call for inward reflection.
"How sturdy is your emotional foundation? Have you been chasing success at the expense of personal fulfillment? This four-month cycle can help you true up your outer ambitions with your longing for inner peace," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Of course, opportunities for growth may not come as fast during this period, but that’s quite alright, the twins say. "Jupiter retrograde encourages you to redefine what abundance means on a more holistic level. Revisit your long-term goals with a nurturing touch, focusing on what brings you comfort and joy," the explain.
And with Cancer being a sign all about home and family, the twins also advise checking in with your loved ones to make sure everyone is feeling safe and supported.
"With knowledge-seeking Jupiter in this family-friendly sign, dig in and discover more about your roots. Get a genetic test or reach out to relatives overseas. A pilgrimage might be in order!" the twins add.
What Jupiter retrograde means for your zodiac sign
We'll all be impacted by this Jupiter retrograde differently, depending on where Cancer lands in your birth chart. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where Jupiter retrograde is impacting you the most:
- Aries rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Taurus rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Gemini rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Cancer rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Leo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Virgo rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Libra rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Scorpio rising: Ninth house of travel, philosophy, and higher learning
- Sagittarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Capricorn rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Aquarius rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Pisces rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
Depending on where Jupiter is retrograde in your chart, this area of life may experience pauses or delays as you reflect and regroup. This isn't a time to rush, but rather to get clear on your goals and make sure they feel aligned.
The takeaway
Retrogrades tend to get a bad reputation, but while they can cause things to slow down, they're often necessary opportunities to gain wisdom before moving forward. This retrograde in particular is going to be a long one, so take it slow and use these next four months to get in touch with yourself, your family, and your roots.