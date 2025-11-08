This Week's Horoscope Brings Us Jupiter Retrograde—In Moody Cancer, No Less
Just stay home? Worldly Jupiter turns retrograde in Cancer from Tuesday, November 11 to March 10
How sturdy is your emotional foundation? As Jupiter pulls the brakes in nurturing Cancer, inward reflection is called for. Have you been chasing success at the expense of personal fulfillment? This four-month cycle can help you true up your outer ambitions with your longing for inner peace.
Opportunities for growth may not come as fast during this period, but that’s okay! Jupiter retrograde encourages you to redefine what abundance means on a more holistic level. Revisit your long-term goals with a nurturing touch, focusing on what brings you comfort and joy. Check in with your loved ones to make sure everyone is feeling safe and supported.
With knowledge-seeking Jupiter in this family-friendly sign, dig in and discover more about your roots. Get a genetic test or reach out to relatives overseas. A pilgrimage might be in order!
Wednesday’s waning quarter moon in Leo calls for quiet luxury
When does "just a little more" cross the line into "hella extra?" The answer could reveal itself during today’s moderating quarter moon in Leo.
Have you fallen into a rut of basic-ness? Add a few glamorous, theatrical bells and whistles to your presentations. Already creeping into “Liberace Museum” terrain? This lunar leveling wags a bejeweled finger at anything too ostentatious.
Leo style maven Coco Chanel advised people to remove one accessory before walking out the door. Apply this principle broadly today. If stress has been rising, book a massage (Leo rules the back) or stream an upbeat dance class.
Pampering yourself pays off in productivity and pleasure!