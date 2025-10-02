What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique

There's a fair amount of confusion and overlap between percussive and vibration therapy. These are similar, but separate, therapies that both apply force to a muscle. However, they vary in amplitude, or how deep that force is applied, as well as speed. "Vibration therapy is more of a superficial application," explains McSweeney, as it generally involves having patients sit, stand, or lie on a platform that vibrates. "It's great for increasing blood flow in the muscle and relaxing the muscle. Percussion therapy works at a different frequency, with a deeper therapeutic application to release trigger points, break up scar tissue, and release nerve pain."