When it comes to family, we can sometimes assume we already know all there is to know about one another, especially with family members you grew up with and/or those you see fairly regularly.

But just like we invest time and energy into getting to know our partners better, it's worth it to stay curious about our family members and continue learning about them, too. After all, people can change a lot over time, and there are always new things to discover about each other, no matter how much time you've spent together or how well you might think you know someone already.