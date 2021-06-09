Thursday's New Moon In Gemini Is Also A Solar Eclipse: Here's What It Means For You

The Only Gemini New Moon Of The Year Is Here—So Every Word Counts
Even casual conversations have the power to set off sparks on Thursday, June 10, 2021, a day to make every word count. The 2021 Gemini new moon (the only one of the year) arrives at the party at 3:24 AM EDT, right smack dab in the middle of a Mercury retrograde (also in Gemini).
Most years, this would be a day to strike deals and discover synergies. But 2021 could bring different developments. Retrogrades govern all things “re,” such as reviewing, revising, and revisiting.
And in the sign of the Twins, this applies to all our existing partnerships. Contracts may require clauses. The terms of our personal relationships could also use an update. These discussions must be initiated—and new moons are often the best starting blocks.
But mind the Mercury retrograde PSA and wield your words with care! What seems like an “exploratory brainstorming session” to one person could sound like a final edict to the other. It doesn’t help that the 2021 Gemini new moon arrives in the form of a plot-twisting solar eclipse.
If you’re going to pop Pandora’s box, know that it might take a few “sessions” before everyone sees eye to eye. Stay committed to discovering win-wins and remember that half of the communication equation is active listening.
New moons are initiation points—days for planting seeds that we’ll harvest six months later at the corresponding full moon. The 2021 Gemini new moon helps us turn a fresh page and spark productive dialogues. Conversations initiated now could unfold between today and the December 18 full moon.
Here are eight super-charged tips to harness the 2021 Gemini new moon beams:
1. Be the connector.
Affable, outgoing Gemini understands the power of social networking. Pay it forward this week and play matchmaker: Link the awesome people you know and let them take it from there. Write a glowing testimonial for someone who gave you great service. Shout out people on Instagram with a compelling story about someone who inspired you. Be the person with the juiciest contact database or a finger on the pulse of new music.
If you’re not naturally a connector, cozy up to one this week and observe the master in action. Or, take it up a notch and turn your connector status into a super-connector, someone who can build relationships very quickly. While being a connector-type is an art unto itself, it’s also a skill that can be learned. Start with unfettered generosity, then stick your neck out and give props to people you believe in.
2. Call it as you see it (tactfully).
Round of true confessions: Is there anywhere that you’re being “two-faced” in your life? That includes subtle “lies of omission,” the things you don’t say, that build up into a wedge between you and your loved ones? Make a list of things you’re holding back, and from whom. Maybe there are things you’re too scared or shy to say aloud (like “I love you” or, “you’re important to me” or, “you hurt my feelings”). Then, go on and have those conversations—heeding the “right time and place” warning of Mercury retrograde.
Remember: telling it like it is doesn’t mean tearing people down or bludgeoning their egos with a truth hammer. Speak in “I language,” instead of the accusatory “you.” For example, “I’ve been missing you a lot,” is likely to engender a more favorable response than, “You never call, you never text.”
3. Find your “second city.”
As the zodiac’s sign of the Twins, Gemini loves everything in pairs. Given that commuting and short trips also fall under Gemini’s domain, let this lunar lift launch you to a second city that speaks to your soul. For some people, this will be the week where bicoastal or bi-city living becomes an exciting reality.
You don’t have to leave now, just begin researching. It’s a wide world out there, and you can’t always find everything you need within walking distance of your own front door. Which aspects of yourself would you like to develop? Spin the globe and find a city that’s known for nurturing that activity or mindset. Even if the country hasn’t opened up yet, you can start learning the language, customs, and cultural sensitivities so that you can be ready for your future voyage.
4. Go locavore.
Supporting local businesses is a perfect way to honor the community-minded Gemini new moon, and doubly so in the current economy. Extend the trend to your palate this month and give the locavore food movement a try.
Food that’s grown by area farmers is more likely to be fresh and thus, packed with live enzymes. Plus, you’re supporting the growers in your region. Some nutritionists believe that our systems benefit more from eating seasonal ingredients, which follow the same natural rhythms as our bodies.
Look into fresh-off-the-farm produce delivery services and CSAs (community-supported agriculture). Each week throughout the summer, a newly harvested box of fruits and vegetables will arrive on your doorstep or a communal drop-off point. Some weeks it will be anyone’s guess what the box will contain, which is an exciting opportunity to grow your epicurean skills. Farm-to-table dinner party, anyone?
Nothing happening near you? Get inspired by Prosperity Market, an LA-based mobile farmer’s market created to address food insecurity and lack of access to fresh produce, specifically in the Black community. Created by a pair of friends with a mission, Prosperity Market features the harvests of Black farmers and food producers who have been historically marginalized.
5. Dance, dance, revolution!
It takes two to tango, so log in to a dance class this week, or just put on your favorite playlist and get down. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Beyonce backup dancer-level or terrified of TikTok. From salsa to tango to ballroom, learning to groove together requires an incredibly powerful level of unspoken communication. Who will lead? Who will follow? Dancing can reveal the areas of your relationship that need strengthening (Pop and Lock or, uh, Pop and Just Stop?). Although a few frustrating spinouts may happen, stick with it and you’ll get in step with each other like never before.
6. Find your “zone of genius.”
We’re fans of Gay Hendricks’ book The Big Leap, which talks about finding your zone of genius—that thing you do effortlessly and magically. Gemini rules books and brilliant ideas, so treat yourself to this awesome read. If you already know your zone of genius, commit to doing one thing that expresses it.
7. Upgrade your technology (in an earth-friendly way).
Gemini rules gadgets and new media—all forms of communication devices. Are you eligible for a phone upgrade? Is your printer so ancient it’s practically fossilizing with each page it ekes out? While you might want to wait until Mercury turns direct after June 22 to make the final purchase, shop around or spring for the extended warranty.
Just be mindful of your carbon footprint: You can donate old cell phones in drop-off bins and take outworn computers, printers, and appliances to special recycling areas that will dispose of them without wreaking further havoc on the planet. Tip your hat to Gemini’s communal spirit, too: your “ancient” (read: two-year-old) desktop PC could make an amazing donation to a youth center or a homeless shelter.
8. Go on a tech diet starting with the 2021 Gemini new moon.
On the other hand, if you’re addicted to texting, answering every call, and staring at your smartphone instead of engaging with people (guilty as Insta-charged), we challenge you to a two-week technology diet. Take one hour a day minimum to go gadget-free and connect with another real, live human being! Every moment of life doesn’t have to be captured in pixels or posted for public consumption.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.