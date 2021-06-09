Thursday's New Moon In Gemini Is Also A Solar Eclipse: Here's What It Means For You

Even casual conversations have the power to set off sparks on Thursday, June 10, 2021, a day to make every word count. The 2021 Gemini new moon (the only one of the year) arrives at the party at 3:24 AM EDT, right smack dab in the middle of a Mercury retrograde (also in Gemini).

Most years, this would be a day to strike deals and discover synergies. But 2021 could bring different developments. Retrogrades govern all things “re,” such as reviewing, revising, and revisiting.

And in the sign of the Twins, this applies to all our existing partnerships. Contracts may require clauses. The terms of our personal relationships could also use an update. These discussions must be initiated—and new moons are often the best starting blocks.

But mind the Mercury retrograde PSA and wield your words with care! What seems like an “exploratory brainstorming session” to one person could sound like a final edict to the other. It doesn’t help that the 2021 Gemini new moon arrives in the form of a plot-twisting solar eclipse.

If you’re going to pop Pandora’s box, know that it might take a few “sessions” before everyone sees eye to eye. Stay committed to discovering win-wins and remember that half of the communication equation is active listening.

New moons are initiation points—days for planting seeds that we’ll harvest six months later at the corresponding full moon. The 2021 Gemini new moon helps us turn a fresh page and spark productive dialogues. Conversations initiated now could unfold between today and the December 18 full moon.

Here are eight super-charged tips to harness the 2021 Gemini new moon beams: