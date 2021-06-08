mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
A Sweet Ritual To Try For This Week's Gemini New Moon & Solar Eclipse

A Sweet Ritual To Try For This Week's Gemini New Moon & Solar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x Hakimi Haslan / Reshot

June 8, 2021 — 12:37 PM

A lighter flash of spring fever arrives with the 2021 Gemini new moon on June 10. Attention shifts away from yourself, helping you notice how interesting and amazing others can be, especially if you try this Gemini new moon ritual.

It’s easy to drown in the vortex of our daily responsibilities, self-doubts, and “what ifs.” But there is seldom much light at the bottom of that well—if it even has a bottom. With the Gemini new moon (which is also a solar eclipse), we pivot 180 degrees, shifting the focus onto other people’s greatest qualities and getting a feel-good rush in the process. That’s a true win-win—which is something the zodiac’s twin knows a lot about!

A "Mirroring Greatness" ritual for the Gemini new moon:

Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac—the first in the wheel that deals with other people: our peers, siblings, neighbors, coworkers, etc. Instead of falling into a tech-trance, now is the time to set boundaries for your online presence.

At the Gemini new moon, you can be the mirror for people’s greatness. In every conversation, offer at least one genuine compliment. “I really love how you make me laugh,” to a friend. Or with your coworkers, “I thought it was really brave of you to address that issue in the staff meeting today” or “I admire you for being so open about your feelings” or “You have such great energy.”

You can do this on social media too, retweet a great post or add a glowing comment to a post. Don’t flatter people with false charm though! Authenticity is essential to this exercise. You might have to dig a little to find something to admire about some folks (or just move on!).

Advertisement

What this ritual isn’t:

This isn’t about agreeing with everyone; in fact, this is where the Gemini moon comes in handy. This sign often gets a bad rap for being two-faced, but we can reframe that in a positive light: This dualistic energy has the ability to see both sides of the coin. When properly balanced, Gemini can be one of the most fair-minded and objective energies to work with.

Perhaps you could simply give someone else props for their tenacity, passion, or conviction, even if you are diametrically opposed on an issue.

Once you get into the spirit of complimenting people, you’ll see how good it feels. As they light up from your words, beautiful energy is beamed back to you, and you raise your energy simultaneously. Zing!

Other ideas:

  • Gemini rules the hands so treat yours to a massage or manicure.
  • Host a family game or craft night (this sign is all about the DIY magic).
  • Spring clean your inbox and voicemail—you might discover an important message that you missed!
  • Invite a new friend to coffee or dinner; this new moon could reveal a BFF grade kindred spirit.
Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers
Personal Growth

A Psychologist's Foolproof Approach To Making A New Habit Stick

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
A Psychologist's Foolproof Approach To Making A New Habit Stick
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Climate Change

Freaked Out By "Seaspiracy"? 6 Seafood Lessons The Movie Missed

Emma Loewe
Freaked Out By "Seaspiracy"? 6 Seafood Lessons The Movie Missed
Beauty

Did Your Skin Care Products Stop Working? This Could Be Why

Jamie Schneider
Did Your Skin Care Products Stop Working? This Could Be Why
Beauty

5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist

Alexandra Engler
5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Effortless Makeup Artist Tips To Get Dewy Skin, For Every Skin Type

Alexandra Engler
The Effortless Makeup Artist Tips To Get Dewy Skin, For Every Skin Type
Recipes

Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better

Samah Dada
Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better
Love

Is This Lifetime The One For You & Your Twin Flame? Signs To Look For

Sarah Regan
Is This Lifetime The One For You & Your Twin Flame? Signs To Look For
Integrative Health

I’m A Neuro-Ophthalmologist: Here Are 5 Ways To Support Your Eye & Brain Health

Rudrani Banik, M.D.
I’m A Neuro-Ophthalmologist: Here Are 5 Ways To Support Your Eye & Brain Health
Beauty

This Surprisingly Low-Lift Hack Will Make Your Summer Glow Look All Natural

Jamie Schneider
This Surprisingly Low-Lift Hack Will Make Your Summer Glow Look All Natural
Integrative Health

I'm A Biochemist & This Is Exactly How Much Salt You Should *Really* Be Eating

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Biochemist & This Is Exactly How Much Salt You Should *Really* Be Eating
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gemini-new-moon-2021-ritual

Your article and new folder have been saved!