Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac—the first in the wheel that deals with other people: our peers, siblings, neighbors, coworkers, etc. Instead of falling into a tech-trance, now is the time to set boundaries for your online presence.

At the Gemini new moon, you can be the mirror for people’s greatness. In every conversation, offer at least one genuine compliment. “I really love how you make me laugh,” to a friend. Or with your coworkers, “I thought it was really brave of you to address that issue in the staff meeting today” or “I admire you for being so open about your feelings” or “You have such great energy.”

You can do this on social media too, retweet a great post or add a glowing comment to a post. Don’t flatter people with false charm though! Authenticity is essential to this exercise. You might have to dig a little to find something to admire about some folks (or just move on!).