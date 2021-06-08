A Sweet Ritual To Try For This Week's Gemini New Moon & Solar Eclipse
A lighter flash of spring fever arrives with the 2021 Gemini new moon on June 10. Attention shifts away from yourself, helping you notice how interesting and amazing others can be, especially if you try this Gemini new moon ritual.
It’s easy to drown in the vortex of our daily responsibilities, self-doubts, and “what ifs.” But there is seldom much light at the bottom of that well—if it even has a bottom. With the Gemini new moon (which is also a solar eclipse), we pivot 180 degrees, shifting the focus onto other people’s greatest qualities and getting a feel-good rush in the process. That’s a true win-win—which is something the zodiac’s twin knows a lot about!
A "Mirroring Greatness" ritual for the Gemini new moon:
Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac—the first in the wheel that deals with other people: our peers, siblings, neighbors, coworkers, etc. Instead of falling into a tech-trance, now is the time to set boundaries for your online presence.
At the Gemini new moon, you can be the mirror for people’s greatness. In every conversation, offer at least one genuine compliment. “I really love how you make me laugh,” to a friend. Or with your coworkers, “I thought it was really brave of you to address that issue in the staff meeting today” or “I admire you for being so open about your feelings” or “You have such great energy.”
You can do this on social media too, retweet a great post or add a glowing comment to a post. Don’t flatter people with false charm though! Authenticity is essential to this exercise. You might have to dig a little to find something to admire about some folks (or just move on!).
What this ritual isn’t:
This isn’t about agreeing with everyone; in fact, this is where the Gemini moon comes in handy. This sign often gets a bad rap for being two-faced, but we can reframe that in a positive light: This dualistic energy has the ability to see both sides of the coin. When properly balanced, Gemini can be one of the most fair-minded and objective energies to work with.
Perhaps you could simply give someone else props for their tenacity, passion, or conviction, even if you are diametrically opposed on an issue.
Once you get into the spirit of complimenting people, you’ll see how good it feels. As they light up from your words, beautiful energy is beamed back to you, and you raise your energy simultaneously. Zing!
Other ideas:
- Gemini rules the hands so treat yours to a massage or manicure.
- Host a family game or craft night (this sign is all about the DIY magic).
- Spring clean your inbox and voicemail—you might discover an important message that you missed!
- Invite a new friend to coffee or dinner; this new moon could reveal a BFF grade kindred spirit.