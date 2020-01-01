If You're Looking For A Reset, Consider J.Lo's No-Carb, No-Sugar Diet

Meat: Specifically leaner meats like turkey, chicken, lamb, and game meats like venison.

Fish: Salmon, shrimp, cod, crab, and even sardines are good options.

Eggs: Some versions emphasize the egg-white route, but there's no need. Whole eggs can be just as healthy.

Vegetables: Just be sure you're choosing low-starch options! Leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, zucchini, mushrooms, and more fit the bill.

Fruits: Same as with veggies, it's important to prioritize fruits that are also lower in carbohydrates. Big winners would be coconut and avocado, which also pack healthy fats.

Nuts and seeds: Again, be conscious of your choices and keep them low-carb. Think almonds, pumpkin seeds, or pistachios.

Legumes: This depends on you and your goals. If you're looking to use this diet for weight loss, you should consider cutting them out too.

Dairy products: Don't be pulled in by low-fat or diet labels in the dairy aisle. Those options often have more sugar, and it's better to just have the original.

Oils and fats: The usual healthy oil suspects, like coconut and olive oils, in particular, crop up on this list. But they also say that butter and lard are allowed, so there's some flexibility here.

If you want to do your diet more like J.Lo, there's a bit of extra planning to do. According to the discussion on the Today show, the list of things you have to avoid on the J.Lo challenge includes cutting out bananas, apples, grapes, oranges, milk, yogurt, and caffeine in addition to the things already restricted by a no-carb diet.

It does, however, explicitly allow blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries along with occasional indulgences in sugar-free products like sugar-free Jell-O or protein pancakes with sugar-free syrup.

When looked at specifically in regard to J.Lo's 10-day challenge, the diet also goes hand-in-hand with regular gym sessions. All of J.Lo's posts about the diet last year were from the gym, as were A-Rod's, though for this couple, gym selfies are pretty normal.