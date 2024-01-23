Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

The Astrology Behind January's Full Moon In Leo + How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 23, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
total lunar eclipse & supermoon explainer
Image by LUKE MATTSON / Stocksy
January 23, 2024

It's officially a new calendar year, and Aquarius season has just begun as well. That can only mean one thing: we've got a Leo full moon on the horizon. Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind January's full moon

The year's first full moon is set to peak on Thursday, January 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST. And as astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the full moon is following a massive shift in the stars and the collective, as Pluto moved into Aquarius this past week.

"Coming off the heels of that new beginning, now with this full moon in Leo, it's allowing us to release any residue that comes from our ego, or ways in which we operate that keep us from our higher self or the higher good of humanity," Quinn explains.

Full moons are, after all, about releasing something, and with the influence of Aquarius season focusing on humanity, spiritual development, and technological advancement, Quinn says we're not just looking at the "I," but the "we."

Of course, Leo does appreciate recognition—and has no problem standing up for what it believes in—so according to Quinn, we could be feeling that as well. "Leo's operate from a courageous heart with lots of joy, so this full moon encourages us to get in touch with our hearts, our courage, and what brings us joy," she explains.

In terms of other notable influences at play under this full moon, Quinn notes Jupiter will be squaring the moon, which could put extra emphasis on what you need to release in order to expand and access abundance.

Uranus is also ending its retrograde period two days after the full moon, Quinn says, and as the planet of radical change and revolution, it could shake things up. Especially considering Pluto just moved into Aquarius, she adds, "We'll be looking out for forward momentum and social change."

How to work with this energy

1.

Set fire to what you want to release

Anytime the full moon is in a fire sign, Quinn recommends using fire in your full moon rituals for extra potent effects. So, she suggests, write down a list of all the things you want to let go of, and burn it (safely, please!) in a bowl. Have a glass of water nearby to help with alchemizing the elements, she adds.

2.

Do some journaling

Between Pluto moving into Aquarius and Uranus wrapping up its retrograde period, Quinn notes we're entering a new collective era. So, take the opportunity to journal on some of these big picture planetary shifts, reflecting on how you want to show up for the collective, she says.

"It'll be a time for a rise in consciousness, spirituality, technology, and space travel, so think about how on an individual scale you are participating in this massive movement," Quinn adds.

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following three-card spread:

  • What am I letting go of this full moon?
  • How is the full moon in Leo giving me heart-centered courage?
  • How are the Uranus and Pluto transits creating revolutionary change for me?

The takeaway

Between the high-minded vibes of both the sun and Pluto in Aquarius, along with a loud and proud full moon in Leo, the first full moon of 2024 is set to be a humanitarian one. Tap into the courage of your heart, and what's more, let go of anything that keeps you from your heart's truth.

Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign, but no matter your sign, let your heart take the lead.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget
Spirituality

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget

Sarah Regan

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have A Glow-Up In 2024 — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have A Glow-Up In 2024 — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want More Money In 2024? You Need These Financial Planning Resolutions
Personal Growth

Want More Money In 2024? You Need These Financial Planning Resolutions

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Week Brings A History-Shaping Shift In The Stars, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Week Brings A History-Shaping Shift In The Stars, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is Going Through A Major Transformation In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Going Through A Major Transformation In 2024

Sarah Regan

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget
Spirituality

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget

Sarah Regan

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have A Glow-Up In 2024 — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have A Glow-Up In 2024 — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want More Money In 2024? You Need These Financial Planning Resolutions
Personal Growth

Want More Money In 2024? You Need These Financial Planning Resolutions

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Week Brings A History-Shaping Shift In The Stars, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Week Brings A History-Shaping Shift In The Stars, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is Going Through A Major Transformation In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Going Through A Major Transformation In 2024

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.