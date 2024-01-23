Advertisement
The Astrology Behind January's Full Moon In Leo + How To Work With It
It's officially a new calendar year, and Aquarius season has just begun as well. That can only mean one thing: we've got a Leo full moon on the horizon. Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind January's full moon
The year's first full moon is set to peak on Thursday, January 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST. And as astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the full moon is following a massive shift in the stars and the collective, as Pluto moved into Aquarius this past week.
"Coming off the heels of that new beginning, now with this full moon in Leo, it's allowing us to release any residue that comes from our ego, or ways in which we operate that keep us from our higher self or the higher good of humanity," Quinn explains.
Full moons are, after all, about releasing something, and with the influence of Aquarius season focusing on humanity, spiritual development, and technological advancement, Quinn says we're not just looking at the "I," but the "we."
Of course, Leo does appreciate recognition—and has no problem standing up for what it believes in—so according to Quinn, we could be feeling that as well. "Leo's operate from a courageous heart with lots of joy, so this full moon encourages us to get in touch with our hearts, our courage, and what brings us joy," she explains.
In terms of other notable influences at play under this full moon, Quinn notes Jupiter will be squaring the moon, which could put extra emphasis on what you need to release in order to expand and access abundance.
Uranus is also ending its retrograde period two days after the full moon, Quinn says, and as the planet of radical change and revolution, it could shake things up. Especially considering Pluto just moved into Aquarius, she adds, "We'll be looking out for forward momentum and social change."
How to work with this energy
Set fire to what you want to release
Anytime the full moon is in a fire sign, Quinn recommends using fire in your full moon rituals for extra potent effects. So, she suggests, write down a list of all the things you want to let go of, and burn it (safely, please!) in a bowl. Have a glass of water nearby to help with alchemizing the elements, she adds.
Do some journaling
Between Pluto moving into Aquarius and Uranus wrapping up its retrograde period, Quinn notes we're entering a new collective era. So, take the opportunity to journal on some of these big picture planetary shifts, reflecting on how you want to show up for the collective, she says.
"It'll be a time for a rise in consciousness, spirituality, technology, and space travel, so think about how on an individual scale you are participating in this massive movement," Quinn adds.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following three-card spread:
- What am I letting go of this full moon?
- How is the full moon in Leo giving me heart-centered courage?
- How are the Uranus and Pluto transits creating revolutionary change for me?
The takeaway
Between the high-minded vibes of both the sun and Pluto in Aquarius, along with a loud and proud full moon in Leo, the first full moon of 2024 is set to be a humanitarian one. Tap into the courage of your heart, and what's more, let go of anything that keeps you from your heart's truth.
Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign, but no matter your sign, let your heart take the lead.
