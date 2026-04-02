Coconut oil has also taken some heat due to its high saturated fat content. While it has some palmitic acid, it's mostly composed of lauric acid, which has also been unfairly criticized. In one review published in the Journal of the American Oil Chemists' Society17 , researchers point out that most of the lauric acid you consume is actually taken to the liver where it's immediately used as energy. Because of this, coconut oil may aid in weight loss.