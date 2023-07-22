Is It Dangerous To Wear Body Oil In The Sun? I Asked A Derm
It’s been a minute since baby oil has been an actual go-to method for tanning, as more and more people become aware of the dangers of sunbathing habits. However, many people (self very much included) love to slather on a classic, nourishing body oil for a dewy glow during the day. Are those safe to wear in the sun? To come, what a dermatologist recommends.
Advertisement
Is it dangerous to tan with body oil on?
First thing's first: “It is dangerous to tan, with or without body oil,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, tells mindbodygreen.
Tanning increases your risk of skin cancer and signs of premature aging, she says, like hyperpigmentation and fine lines. Still—does body oil raise this risk?
Unfortunately, yes. “Using body oil, even those with high-quality ingredients, can interfere with the absorption of sunscreen and can even attract and intensify the sun's rays, increasing the risk of sunburn,” Marcus explains.
So while you may want your skin to look extra glowy at the beach or walking around on a sunny day, it might be better to stick with a water-based lotion and leave body oil for later.
You can use body oil with sunscreen, however; just make sure you apply sunscreen first, then wait 15 minutes before applying body oil, Marcus says.
When to use body oil
This being said, using body oil after spending a day in the sun will benefit your skin even more. You can use body oil alone or pair it with a nourishing body lotion to encourage your skin to drink up all the moisture it can.
Look for antioxidant-rich formulas with ingredients like sunflower seed oil, squalane, fruit extracts, vitamin C, and so on. Your skin will be extra sensitive to products after extended sun exposure, so skip the extra fragrances and chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs.
Additionally, keep an eye out for body oils rich in omega-3s and other fatty acids. "These fatty acids are part of the seal that sits in cracks between cells in the outer skin layer," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., previously told mbg. In simpler terms, he explains to think of these as similar to the grout that sits between your bathroom tiles.
See here for our favorite deeply-nourishing, fragrance-free oils that will soak into the skin within seconds.
Advertisement
The takeaway
Sunbathing with or without body oil is dangerous, but an oil's reflective effect can raise your risk of sun damage if you’re not wearing SPF. You can layer body oil over sunscreen, just make sure you wait 15 minutes before doing so to allow proper absorption. Here, a full guide to sun care, should you feel inspired to tweak your routine.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.