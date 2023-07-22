Is It Dangerous To Wear Body Oil In The Sun? I Asked A Derm

First thing's first: “It is dangerous to tan, with or without body oil,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, tells mindbodygreen.

Tanning increases your risk of skin cancer and signs of premature aging, she says, like hyperpigmentation and fine lines. Still—does body oil raise this risk?

Unfortunately, yes. “Using body oil, even those with high-quality ingredients, can interfere with the absorption of sunscreen and can even attract and intensify the sun's rays, increasing the risk of sunburn,” Marcus explains.

So while you may want your skin to look extra glowy at the beach or walking around on a sunny day, it might be better to stick with a water-based lotion and leave body oil for later.

You can use body oil with sunscreen, however; just make sure you apply sunscreen first, then wait 15 minutes before applying body oil, Marcus says.