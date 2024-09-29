Once I made it to my next duty station, I went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to see a pulmonologist there, and they took the fluid off my lungs. They told me that as long as they got the fluid and there were no issues, I could still be deployed. But then, my lungs collapsed. I had to wait a few months before surgery because at that time there were so many service members coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan that they didn't have the space. And because I was still able to live life with a collapsed lung, I waited until I got to my next active duty station before getting surgery.