I went to my primary doctor who gave me a chest X-ray—and that was when I found out I had fluid surrounding my lungs. A pulmonologist then did some additional testing and gave me a thoracentesis, where they take a long needle and go in between your lungs and ribs to withdraw the fluid.

He mentioned to me that many people have fluid around the lungs, so it wasn’t necessarily a big deal. After I got the results I kept living my life, but when I went back 30 days later, the doctor told me that the fluid tested positive for an antinuclear antibody, which meant that I now needed to see a rheumatologist. At this point, I was preparing to leave for another military school and deploy shortly after.

They took me into rheumatology right away and drew about 17 vials of blood from me. When the results came back, it was positive for lupus. And that was when my journey began. So many other lupus warriors take up to six years to get diagnosed, but I was very fortunate in that case.

Once I made it to my next duty station, I went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to see a pulmonologist there and they took the fluid off my lungs. They told me that as long as they got the fluid and there were no issues, I could still be deployed. But then, my lungs collapsed. I had to wait a few months before surgery because at that time there were so many service members coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan that they didn’t have the space. And because I was still able to live life with a collapsed lung, I waited until I got to my next active duty station before getting surgery.