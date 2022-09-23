What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

If you’ve ever taken a personality test, you’ve likely been identified as an introvert or an extrovert. Introverts are described as being reserved, quiet, and to themselves, while extroverts are described as loud and sociable. But humans are rarely ever just one thing.

If you’ve ever felt like you don’t completely fit into the introvert or extrovert boxes, you’re not alone. There is a growing body of research that suggests most of us are actually a combination of introvert and extrovert, creating a spectrum where the majority of us land somewhere in the middle. Consider: the introverted extrovert.