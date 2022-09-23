What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

A big plus of being an introverted extrovert is that you are able to relate to more people. Because of this, more of the world can open up to you. A 2013 study by organizational psychologist Adam Grant, Ph.D., highlights the benefits of being an ambivert like an introverted extrovert. Since you tap into both kinds of personalities, you are able to connect to more people. Grant studied salespeople who identified as ambiverts and found "they naturally engage in a flexible pattern of talking and listening." For example, "Ambiverts are likely to express sufficient assertiveness and enthusiasm to persuade and close a sale but are more inclined to listen to customers' interests and less vulnerable to appearing too excited or overconfident." Finding work that utilizes your introverted extrovert strengths will benefit everyone involved.