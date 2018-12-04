Of all the tools for wellness that we have at our disposal, intermittent fasting (IF) is, by far, one of the most exciting. Touted for its ability to help with weight loss and fat burning, it's helped many celebs and health experts maintain their healthiest weight.

Joel Kahn, M.D., is a big fan of the fasting-mimicking diet, a program created by Valter Longo, Ph.D., at USC. "I adopted a five consecutive day, low-calorie, plant-based "fasting mimicking diet" plan and lost 18 pounds in three months" he explained.

But fasting is about way more than just weight loss. Amy Shah, M.D., integrative medicine doctor and mindbodygreen Collective member, fasts regularly and swears by it for making her feel mentally sharper and less "hangry." She also thinks that it's improved her skin significantly. "The benefits that I have received from intermittent fasting go far beyond fat loss! A lot of people think it's just another diet. And while fat loss is one of the benefits, it's not the only reason to do it," she explained.