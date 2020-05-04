Intermittent fasting (IF) has piqued many people's interest recently for its many health benefits. In fact, it was the most searched diet of 2019 and was even adopted by some celebrities.

The "diet" is actually more of a lifestyle change that has been shown to potentially help improve gut health, support healthy weight loss, and reduce inflammation. If you want to gain a deeper understanding of IF—in addition to mbg's guide on intermittent fasting—these five books are worth a read.