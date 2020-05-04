5 Books To Help Kick Off Your Intermittent Fasting Journey
Intermittent fasting (IF) has piqued many people's interest recently for its many health benefits. In fact, it was the most searched diet of 2019 and was even adopted by some celebrities.
The "diet" is actually more of a lifestyle change that has been shown to potentially help improve gut health, support healthy weight loss, and reduce inflammation. If you want to gain a deeper understanding of IF—in addition to mbg's guide on intermittent fasting—these five books are worth a read.
The Complete Guide To Fasting
Jason Fung, M.D., is a Canadian nephrologist, dubbed "the fasting guru" by integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. His book, The Complete Guide to Fasting, was co-authored by Jimmy Moore. Together, the two break down what fasting is, as well as the various methods—intermittent, alternate-day, and extended fasting. It even provides healthy recipes for inspiration in the kitchen. This is a great book for anyone just starting out on their IF journey.
The FastDiet
The first edition of The FastDiet by Michael Mosley was a New York Times bestseller, and this updated version incorporates new science and new recipes to help you on your journey. Mosley, who studied medicine in London before working as a BBC journalist, shares his personal experience with IF and how it helped him lower his cholesterol and avoid diabetes. This book focuses specifically on the 5:2 plan, which is a type of fasting that allows you to eat normally five days every week while eating a limited amount of calories the other two days.
Eat Stop Eat
Eat Stop Eat details an intermittent fasting plan, developed by Brad Pilon, in which you eat normally five or six days of the week and fast for the remaining days. The book breaks down how this type of intermittent fasting affects your metabolism, your hormones, your brain, and your blood sugar—to name a few. That said, abstaining from eating for a full 24 hours can be challenging, and it's a good idea to speak with your doctor before trying it out.
The Obesity Code
Another book by Jason Fung, M.D., The Obesity Code explains how obesity became an epidemic and debunks the common belief that eating calories in excess is to blame. To address the underlying issues, he created this diet, which is a form of intermittent fasting combined with choosing whole, unprocessed foods. This book describes what and when to eat and also provides sample meal plans to serve as a guide.
The Longevity Diet
Longevity researcher Valter Longo, Ph.D., developed the fasting-mimicking diet (FMD), which he explains in his book The Longevity Diet. Though it's unlike typical intermittent fasting, this form of fasting is based on years of research on both animals and humans and shows benefits that may help promote longevity.
