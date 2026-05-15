The Surprising Connection Between Insulin Resistance And Relapse Risk
If you've heard anecdotal reports of people on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy suddenly losing interest in alcohol, you're not alone. These stories have sparked curiosity among researchers about the connection between metabolic health and addiction. Now, preliminary research offers some of the first scientific evidence that blood sugar and insulin resistance may play a role in alcohol cravings, particularly for people with both alcohol use disorder (AUD) and obesity. Here's what this new study revealed.
The metabolic-addiction overlap, explained
Scientists have long known that chronic alcohol use disrupts metabolic function and increases diabetes risk. What's less understood is how metabolic dysfunction might influence the urge to drink in the first place. This study set out to examine whether people with AUD show distinct patterns of glucose, insulin, and insulin resistance compared to healthy controls, and whether those patterns affect alcohol cravings.
Researchers analyzed data from 31 individuals with AUD who had been abstinent for one month and were engaged in inpatient treatment. Of those, seven also had obesity.
They compared this group to 41 healthy controls (eight of whom had obesity) over three days of laboratory sessions. During each session, participants were exposed to stress cues, alcohol-related cues, or neutral relaxing cues while fasting. Researchers measured alcohol cravings and collected blood samples to assess glucose, insulin, and insulin resistance (measured via HOMA).
When blood sugar climbed, so did the desire for alcohol
The AUD group showed significantly higher glucose levels compared to healthy controls.
But the most notable finding emerged in the subgroup with both AUD and obesity. In this group, higher glucose levels and greater insulin resistance were directly associated with stronger cravings triggered by stress and alcohol cues.
What does this mean? Within the group dealing with both conditions, those with higher glucose levels and greater insulin resistance experienced stronger cravings after stress and alcohol cues.
According to the analysis, these preliminary findings suggest that people with both AUD and obesity may have metabolic alterations that contribute to greater alcohol craving and risk of relapse.
The brain-body craving loop
The connection between metabolic health and addiction isn't as surprising as it might seem. Your brain runs on glucose, and when blood sugar levels swing dramatically, it can affect everything from mood to impulse control.
Research has already established a link between blood sugar balance and anxiety, and scientists continue to uncover how glucose regulation shapes brain health more broadly.
When glucose spikes and then crashes, your brain's reward system may start seeking quick fixes to restore energy and feel-good neurotransmitters. For someone with a history of alcohol use, that craving signal can get redirected toward drinking.
Insulin resistance adds another layer. When cells become less responsive to insulin, glucose doesn't get efficiently shuttled into cells for energy. This can leave the brain in a state of perceived energy deficit, even when blood sugar is technically elevated. The result? Increased cravings for substances that provide a rapid dopamine hit.
Understanding whether you might be carbohydrate intolerant can help you recognize these patterns in your own body.
This study also adds scientific context to the growing interest in GLP-1 receptor agonists for addiction treatment. These medications, originally developed for type 2 diabetes and now backed by the WHO for obesity, work partly by improving blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity.
If metabolic dysfunction contributes to alcohol cravings in certain populations, improving metabolic health could potentially help reduce those cravings—a possibility that warrants further investigation. For those interested in this space, understanding an integrative approach to GLP-1s offers helpful context.
Blood sugar strategies that may ease craving triggers
While we wait for more research, there are evidence-based strategies you can use to support blood sugar stability and potentially reduce craving triggers:
- Prioritize protein and fiber at meals: Pairing protein with fiber-rich vegetables and complex carbohydrates helps slow glucose absorption, preventing the sharp spikes and crashes that can trigger cravings
- Protect your sleep: Poor sleep is directly linked to insulin resistance and impaired glucose regulation; even one night of inadequate rest can affect how your body handles blood sugar the next day
- Move your body regularly: Physical activity improves insulin sensitivity and helps your cells use glucose more efficiently; even daily walks make a meaningful difference
- Build stress-reduction practices: The study specifically found that stress cues triggered stronger cravings when metabolic markers were elevated, so managing stress through breathwork, meditation, or time in nature can help interrupt that trigger pathway
- Watch for trigger stacking: Notice when multiple craving triggers converge; if you're stressed, hungry, and encountering alcohol cues simultaneously, that combination may be particularly challenging
- Consider integrated care: If you're working on both weight management and reducing alcohol use, look for healthcare providers who understand the overlap between metabolic health and addiction; knowing which bloodwork to prioritize can help you have informed conversations with your doctor
The takeaway
This preliminary research offers a new lens for understanding alcohol cravings: one that includes the body, not just the brain. For people with both AUD and obesity, metabolic factors like blood sugar and insulin resistance appear to influence how strongly stress and alcohol cues trigger the urge to drink.