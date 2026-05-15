If you've heard anecdotal reports of people on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy suddenly losing interest in alcohol, you're not alone. These stories have sparked curiosity among researchers about the connection between metabolic health and addiction. Now, preliminary research offers some of the first scientific evidence that blood sugar and insulin resistance may play a role in alcohol cravings, particularly for people with both alcohol use disorder (AUD) and obesity. Here's what this new study revealed.