First, a little science: The hormone insulin is required to help regulate blood sugar balance, but cells can become resistant to it over time when faced with excess blood glucose. In these cases, the pancreas stops producing insulin, which can result in even higher blood sugar levels—and, ultimately, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

In a 2017 meta-analysis of 17 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists found that green tea consumption significantly decreased fasting glucose and fasting insulin concentrations1 , as well as HbA1c levels (i.e., an individual’s average blood sugar levels over two or three months).

In other words, adding green tea to your wellness routine can help you maintain a healthy blood sugar balance and promote insulin sensitivity.

For those with prediabetes or diabetes, this is a simple and effective way to promote healthy glucose control and support overall metabolic well-being. For those who simply have a family history of the chronic disease, drinking more green tea could be part of a prevention strategy—not only for diabetes, but for other illnesses as well (e.g., cancer and heart disease), thanks to its high antioxidant content.