Integrative Health

I'm A RD & This Is How I Built My Ideal Daily Supplement Routine Using mindbodygreen supplements+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
November 29, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by mbg creative
November 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I’ve worked with supplements my entire professional career—whether it’s researching and writing about the benefits or helping others interpret their bloodwork to determine what’s best for them. 

There’s truly nothing else like mindbodygreen supplements+ out there. 

From the quality of the raw ingredients to the precision dosing (what’s on the label matches what the science says to be effective), to the unique combination of ingredients, they’ve helped take my daily routine (and so many others) to the next level.

Building a personalized supplement routine can be daunting, so I wanted to share what my day-to-day regimen looks like, why I chose the products I did, and why I love them for some inspiration. 

mindbodygreen is also in the midst of its best sale of the year: Get up to 30% off all products when you spend 99+ with code DEALS. So now’s the perfect time to revamp your supplement drawer. 

This helps me reach my daily protein goals  

At the beginning of the year, I set out on an experiment to up my protein intake. I had recently interviewed renowned health experts like functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., and clinical nutritionist Kelly LeVeque on the benefits of prioritizing protein for women, and realized I was not hitting my ideal intake (around 100 grams or a day). 

While I not only increased the portions of high-protein foods I was already eating (like Greek yogurt, salmon, tofu, and chicken), I also started taking a mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+

With 25 grams of bioavailable protein per serving, this powder has transformed my favorite sweet breakfast recipes into high-protein powerhouses: I add it to overnight oats, yogurt, and smoothies. Protein is also very satiating, and adding this supplement to my morning meal kept me full and satisfied until lunch.

The powder's rich (never chalky) vanilla flavor tastes like it was crafted in a bakery—so I actually look forward to taking it daily.*

Now, I always get at least 100 grams of protein daily.  

This has helped me build muscle & get the most out of workouts

I’ve always been a physically active person. But building and maintaining muscle has always been a struggle for me. 

So, in addition to (finally) finding a strength training and cardio routine that works for me this year, I also started taking a creatine supplement for the first time. 

Creatine is actually the most studied supplement on the market, and decades of research show it’s beneficial in helping people (of all ages and fitness levels) build muscle, get stronger, and improve their body composition.* 

mindbodygreen’s creatine+ pairs an effective 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine in each serving. Taurine further supports muscle health and fitness goals along with promoting heart health.* 

After a month of taking it daily, I felt more energized during my workouts (and even during the day in general). By month two, I felt stronger and was reaching for heavier weights in my classes. I also felt like I recovered faster from the workouts and could push myself just as hard the next day without having to adjust for sore muscles. 

I feel more confident than ever in my strength and physical ability, and I know creatine+ has helped so many other women feel this way, too (read what they’re saying about it here). 

This is my daily everything support

The last daily supplement in my routine is mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+. It’s truly like no other multi I’ve seen. 

It offers 33 vitamins, minerals, and longevity antioxidants (like glutathione and resveratrol). I use it to help improve my intake of micronutrients and for daily immune support. Yep, a high-quality, well-formulated multi helps you take a proactive approach to reinforcing your immune system, which is what sets you up for success in the end.*

I appreciate how it provides a complete B complex (with all 8 B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms), 1,000 IU of vitamin D (which bloodwork shows to be effective at keeping my levels optimal), and trace minerals like silica and boron that many other multis skip. 

Look no further if you want a supplement that can do it all.*

The takeaway 

I’ve taken these three supplements daily (yes, I mean every day) for a year now, and I plan to keep it up in 2025. 

Overall, it’s a pretty simple routine but it covers my current health goals at the moment. To figure out what supplements are right for you, take this quiz to see your personalized recommendations

And don’t forget: Use code DEALS to save up to 30% on all mindbodygreen supplements+ when you spend 99+ (and get a free supplement with purchase). 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider

6 Tips For Avoiding Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Integrative Health

6 Tips For Avoiding Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

Drink This To Make Your Gut & Metabolic Health Soar, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Drink This To Make Your Gut & Metabolic Health Soar, Says An MD

Jamie Schneider

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Vibrant Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Vibrant Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

Save $$$ On These Bestselling Supplements (& Get A Gift With Purchase)
Integrative Health

Save $$$ On These Bestselling Supplements (& Get A Gift With Purchase)

mbg editorial

Research Shows The Fascinating Link Between Hydration & Longevity
Integrative Health

Research Shows The Fascinating Link Between Hydration & Longevity

Hannah Frye

