I'm A RD & This Is How I Built My Ideal Daily Supplement Routine
I’ve worked with supplements my entire professional career—whether it’s researching and writing about the benefits or helping others interpret their bloodwork to determine what’s best for them.

From the quality of the raw ingredients to the precision dosing (what’s on the label matches what the science says to be effective), to the unique combination of ingredients, they’ve helped take my daily routine (and so many others) to the next level.
Building a personalized supplement routine can be daunting, so I wanted to share what my day-to-day regimen looks like, why I chose the products I did, and why I love them for some inspiration.

This helps me reach my daily protein goals
At the beginning of the year, I set out on an experiment to up my protein intake. I had recently interviewed renowned health experts like functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., and clinical nutritionist Kelly LeVeque on the benefits of prioritizing protein for women, and realized I was not hitting my ideal intake (around 100 grams or a day).
While I not only increased the portions of high-protein foods I was already eating (like Greek yogurt, salmon, tofu, and chicken), I also started taking a mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
With 25 grams of bioavailable protein per serving, this powder has transformed my favorite sweet breakfast recipes into high-protein powerhouses: I add it to overnight oats, yogurt, and smoothies. Protein is also very satiating, and adding this supplement to my morning meal kept me full and satisfied until lunch.
The powder's rich (never chalky) vanilla flavor tastes like it was crafted in a bakery—so I actually look forward to taking it daily.*
Now, I always get at least 100 grams of protein daily.
This has helped me build muscle & get the most out of workouts
I’ve always been a physically active person. But building and maintaining muscle has always been a struggle for me.
So, in addition to (finally) finding a strength training and cardio routine that works for me this year, I also started taking a creatine supplement for the first time.
Creatine is actually the most studied supplement on the market, and decades of research show it’s beneficial in helping people (of all ages and fitness levels) build muscle, get stronger, and improve their body composition.*
mindbodygreen’s creatine+ pairs an effective 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine in each serving. Taurine further supports muscle health and fitness goals along with promoting heart health.*
After a month of taking it daily, I felt more energized during my workouts (and even during the day in general). By month two, I felt stronger and was reaching for heavier weights in my classes. I also felt like I recovered faster from the workouts and could push myself just as hard the next day without having to adjust for sore muscles.
I feel more confident than ever in my strength and physical ability, and I know creatine+ has helped so many other women feel this way, too (read what they’re saying about it here).
This is my daily everything support
The last daily supplement in my routine is mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+. It’s truly like no other multi I’ve seen.
It offers 33 vitamins, minerals, and longevity antioxidants (like glutathione and resveratrol). I use it to help improve my intake of micronutrients and for daily immune support. Yep, a high-quality, well-formulated multi helps you take a proactive approach to reinforcing your immune system, which is what sets you up for success in the end.*
I appreciate how it provides a complete B complex (with all 8 B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms), 1,000 IU of vitamin D (which bloodwork shows to be effective at keeping my levels optimal), and trace minerals like silica and boron that many other multis skip.
Look no further if you want a supplement that can do it all.*
The takeaway
I’ve taken these three supplements daily (yes, I mean every day) for a year now, and I plan to keep it up in 2025.
Overall, it’s a pretty simple routine but it covers my current health goals at the moment. To figure out what supplements are right for you, take this quiz to see your personalized recommendations.

