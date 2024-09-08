Running is as much mental as it is physical. Perez has been able to get through countless grueling moments during workouts and races with the help of personal mantras. "I know it's corny, but I always say, 'You got this. You can do this, Gisela. You can get through it. You've done hard things. All things are possible,'" she says. Doing visualizations the night before races has also helped her out. She'll picture herself getting through difficult portions of the course to show up to the start line feeling strong and confident.