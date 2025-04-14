Let's start with money because money is never just practical; it's hotly emotional. What subscriptions in your life feel like "they're okay to pay for because it's a small amount," but really you resent them? Or are you keeping five different streaming options, just in case? Maybe the money you save is trivial, but getting rid of it will feel like you've removed a huge emotional burden. And in the midst of a global recession, what other things are you paying for on a recurring basis that you could technically do without? I love how financial expert Ramit Sethi always says, cut ruthlessly on the things you don't care about, and then spend on what you love. That's a win-win for me!