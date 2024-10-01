I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened

"The approximate portions would be helpful, especially for the protein and carbohydrate amount, to make sure you're both meeting your needs based on how active you are that day," says registered dietitian and sports nutritionist Rachel Hannah, R.D. "The longer we work out for and the higher the intensity, the more carbohydrates our body needs that day, so these targets would be useful in this plan. I often give approximate carb and protein targets for athletes to make sure they are meeting their needs on more active days."