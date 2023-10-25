I'm grateful that my parents encouraged me to advocate for myself from a young age, whether it was ordering for myself at a restaurant or speaking up at the doctors. There was one time when I went in for an ultrasound and the providers handed me a cup of liquid to drink. I asked what was in it, and they kept saying “I don't know what’s in it but can you just drink it? We have all these people waiting.” I insisted I wouldn’t drink it unless they could give me an ingredient list, but they kept saying they didn’t have one. After a ton of back and forth, they ended up finding an ingredient list, and it was fine for me, so I drank it. But there was another liquid that was not fine for me. I just thought, I'm not going to go into anaphylaxis because we're on a time crunch here.