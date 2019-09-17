4 Ways To Cope With Existential Anxiety, According To A Psychiatrist

Anna Yusim, M.D., works with many patients who come to her with the full spectrum of human issues, but one of the most common she sees is existential anxiety, a paralyzing fear for people who face it in their everyday lives. An award-winning psychiatrist, Yusim couples her medical practice with spiritual principles in order to treat this anxiety, which is a combination that truly promotes holistic healing for our minds, bodies, and souls.

I was able to sit down with Yusim on this week's episode of the podcast and chat with her about the specific tools she utilizes during a psychotherapy session. These are four of Yusim's best practices for coping with existential anxiety and helping her patients to overcome this debilitating fear.