3 Benefits Of Thinking About Your Mortality At Least Once A Day

As a culture, Americans—more often than not—have a tendency to avoid thinking and talking about death and dying. Yet pondering our mortality can have a profound impact on our lives.

Our health care system is set up with a single, default pathway for all medical care: aggressive, invasive treatment, no matter how old or how sick you are. For some people, this makes perfect sense and can save lives. For others, a different approach to care is required. But it starts with having a relationship with our own mortality and reflecting on what matters most in our own lives. I have seen far too many people suffer by receiving treatment that is not in line with their goals and values.

In our modern era of fast-paced life, constant digital connectedness, and a culture striving to be "doing" all the time, it's easy to get caught up in things that don't matter. If we can reflect on the bigger picture in life, the preciousness of each moment, we can more easily let go of things that aren't important. I believe there are three key benefits to thinking about our mortality at least once a day: