I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here’s What Happened

The prompt I used to get started

Can you please help me create a meal plan for this upcoming week? The meal plan needs to feed 2 active adults and a toddler. We don't need any special toddler food. The toddler will eat the same food as us. The adults eat bigger portions than average.



Please give me 3 meals and 2 snacks per day. Meals should include at least 25 grams of protein, a good serving of carbohydrates, 1-2 cups of veggies and some healthy fats.



Snacks should combine at least 20 grams of protein with a carbohydrate.



I'd like you to use ingredients we already have in our fridge/freezer/pantry to build this meal plan, but we can also shop for a few new things.



What else do you need to know?