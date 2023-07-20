“It’s effective enough that we use this [as] post-operative wound healing for burns. It’s so gentle that you can put it on a paper cut and it won’t even sting,” he explains. It’s such a universal product, even for those with sensitive skin.

Using this ingredient in the form of a spray is even more practical, as you’ll be able to soak up the benefits without having to touch your face. Even if you wash your hands after your workout, you may collect bacteria on your hands from door handles, keys, water bottles, etc. A few great options include the Tower28 SOS Daily Facial Rescue Spray and the Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist.

Keep a bottle in your car or your gym bag so you can apply it ASAP after you finish your sweat session. Even if you’re not acne-prone, a hypochlorous acid mist can keep your skin clean, hydrated, and calm. Plus, it just feels great to apply a cool mist after a hard workout.

If you can, you should still wash your face once you get home, but this hack may bring you peace during the in-between travel.