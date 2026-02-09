Hypochlorous Acid Spray Is A Great Post-Workout Hack, Says A Derm
Sometimes you just won't have time to wash your face right after a workout. Maybe you have to run some errands, or maybe your gym or workout class is a 15-minute walk from your home. Either way, you might feel panicked by the sweat sitting on your skin. (For what it's worth, sweat itself doesn't actually clog pores, but you don't want to leave it lingering on your face for too long.)
Not to fret: Here's one dermatologist-approved hack for keeping breakouts and bacteria at bay, even if you can't wash your face right after your workout.
Why hypochlorous acid is great for post-workout use
Board-certified dermatologist Luke Maxfield, D.O., FAAD, sings the praises of using hypochlorous acid after a workout. "Finally: hypochlorous acid getting some love," he says.
According to the derm, it's the perfect post-workout hack for those who don't want to redo their entire skin care routine.
This is because the antimicrobial properties of hypochlorous acid help break up bacteria on the skin. While sweat doesn't inherently cause clogged pores, working out in makeup or postponing your after-workout cleanse might.
"It's effective enough that we use this [as] postoperative wound healing for burns. It's so gentle that you can put it on a paper cut and it won't even sting," he explains. It's such a universal product, even for those with sensitive skin.
Using this ingredient in the form of a spray is even more practical, as you'll be able to soak up the benefits without having to touch your face. Even if you wash your hands after your workout, you may collect bacteria on your hands from door handles, keys, water bottles, etc. A few great options include the Tower28 SOS Daily Facial Rescue Spray and the Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist.
Keep a bottle in your car or your gym bag so you can apply it ASAP after you finish your sweat session. Even if you're not acne-prone, a hypochlorous acid mist can keep your skin clean, hydrated, and calm. Plus, it just feels great to apply a cool mist after a hard workout.
If you can, you should still wash your face once you get home, but this hack may bring you peace during the in-between travel.
The takeaway
Hypochlorous acid has antimicrobial properties, which make it a great ingredient to use after you work out, preventing bad bacteria that could spur breakouts. Be sure to use it in a spray form, if you can, so you don't have to touch your face with your hands. Here, a full guide to how working out affects your skin, if you want to dive deeper.