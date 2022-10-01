 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
3 Spiritual Meanings Of Hummingbirds + What To Do If You See One

3 Spiritual Meanings Of Hummingbirds + What To Do If You See One

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
3 Spiritual Meanings Of Hummingbirds + What To Do If You See One

Image by Melissa Ross / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 1, 2022 — 1:05 AM

The universe is always sending us messages, and certain things like numbers, planets, and even animals have unique meanings that can offer us insight when we see them. In the case of hummingbirds, here's what to know if you're always spotting these delicate little birds, plus what to do about it.

What hummingbirds symbolize.

Hummingbirds are not only some of the world's smallest birds, but their wings beat at lightening speed—and they're the only ones able to fly backward, according to Dawn Baumann Brunke, author of the book Animal Teachings. As such, she says, it’s not surprising the hummingbird often symbolizes inspiration of the impossible.

And what hummingbirds may lack in size, they make up for in tenacity, she explains, noting that these birds are fierce and known to attack intruders with their long, pointy beaks and fast-beating wings. They can even drive away much larger birds, and because of this, "they were once honored in both myth and history as courageous and lively warriors," she tells mbg.

Before we break down a few more specific meanings behind this animal, it's worth noting that you should always take your personal associations with any animal into account when trying to interpret its message for you. Additionally, Baumann Brunke notes that there is some nuance between different hummingbird species.

"There are over 300 different species of hummingbird in our world, and each carries its own special ‘medicine’ or teaching. So, too—each color, shape, habitat, and other characteristics of hummingbirds may offer a more specific and unique message," she explains.

That said, here are three common messages from this bird when you see it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3 spiritual meanings behind hummingbirds:

1. Live life to the fullest.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(384)
sleep support+

Hummingbirds may be small, but they are also mighty. Baumann Brunke tells mbg that they encourage and teach us to savor the moment, explore, adapt, and appreciate life, among other things. They also remind us of the good in people, the importance of sharing our feelings with others, and spreading joy to all.

2. ...But give yourself rest too.

You can't live life to the fullest if you're exhausted all the time! According to Baumann Brunke, hummingbirds also set an example for how to balance action and rest. She tells mbg that they represent restoration and rejuvenation, likely because when they're asleep, they appear almost lifeless—but upon awaking, they're ready to go. "In this way," she says, "Hummingbird inspires us with the renewal of life."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Tap into your inner strength.

And lastly, hummingbirds are a great reminder that even the "smallest" of us has inner strength accessible whenever a situation calls for it. These little birds aren't afraid to stand up for themselves, even when they're up against a much larger bird—and so, too, can we.

If hummingbirds appear in your dreams.

As animal spiritualist Jordana Van previously explained to mbg, animals can appear in dreams with a message, but interpreting these dreams can be tricky and you should think about any personal associations you have with hummingbirds first, before going with a standard interpretation.

"Dreams are much more personal than we realize, in which case, the symbol is supposed to get us to look at what is going on in our life and ask ourselves if it mirrors what happened in our lives the last time we experienced that animal in the aforementioned fashion," Van notes, adding, "If so, what issues from that time might still need to be resolved?"

Baumann Brunke echoes this point, noting it's important to take into account how you felt in the dream and what the hummingbird was doing. "Every dream is unique so it’s hard to give generalizations, but if I was dreaming of hummingbirds I’d begin to learn about them," she says, adding, "My main advice is to take some time to deepen and meditate on the hummingbirds in your dreams, and ask yourself, What do I need to know here?

For more information on dream interpretation, be sure to check out our full guide.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to do if you keep seeing hummingbirds.

Whether you're spotting them in your garden, on walks in nature, or even in your dreams, Baumann Brunke tells mbg you'll want to become a student of the hummingbird. "Watch them, observe closely, if not in the wild, then on nature shows or video clips," she tells mbg, adding to read into hummingbird-related myths and legends, as well.

As you learn more about these amazing miniature creatures, you can gain an appreciation for their unique skills (i.e. hovering and flying forwards, sideways, backwards, and even upside down). These birds are all about inspiration to do the impossible, so if nothing else, allow yourself to be inspired!

Baumann Brunke also tells mbg to reflect on the moments you've seen hummingbirds, and what those moments have conveyed to you. "What is your feeling? Is there a certain time or place when you see the hummingbirds? By being a detective you can look for patterns and themes, and thus begin to discover the deeper meaning of what [the] hummingbird is attempting to share with you," she says.

The takeaway.

Each animal, from dogs to praying mantises, is thought to carry their own spiritual significance. If you've been catching hummingbirds a lot lately, take it as a sign to get inspired and tap into the joie de vivre of this small but mighty bird.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Special Sign From The Universe Means You Need To Use Your Power Wisely

Sarah Regan
This Special Sign From The Universe Means You Need To Use Your Power Wisely
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Beauty

This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Hannah Frye
This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin
Integrative Health

I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Sarah Regan
I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed
Motivation

These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons

Carleigh Ferrante
These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Supplement I Take To Support My Muscles & Bones For Enhanced Longevity*

Colleen Wachob
The Supplement I Take To Support My Muscles & Bones For Enhanced Longevity*
Routines

The 11 Best Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis, Per Podiatrist Guidelines

Rachel MacPherson
The 11 Best Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis, Per Podiatrist Guidelines
Integrative Health

The Most Accurate Sleep Trackers Of 2022 + How Sleep Specialists Use Them

Emma Loewe
The Most Accurate Sleep Trackers Of 2022 + How Sleep Specialists Use Them
Love

25 Cozy Fall Date Ideas To Make Romantic Memories With Your Partner

Kelly Gonsalves
25 Cozy Fall Date Ideas To Make Romantic Memories With Your Partner
Sex

Want To Recharge Your Sex Life? These 6 Online Programs Can Help

Gabrielle Kassel
Want To Recharge Your Sex Life? These 6 Online Programs Can Help
Beauty

"Camouflaged" Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
"Camouflaged" Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hummingbird-meaning

Your article and new folder have been saved!