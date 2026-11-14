A 155K-Person Study Found Plant-Forward Eating Was Linked To Reduced Diabetes Risk
What if what you eat today could influence your metabolic health a decade from now?
Researchers are increasingly looking at how general dietary habits, rather than individual foods, shape long-term disease risk. One approach getting attention is the EAT-Lancet diet, a plant-forward eating pattern designed to benefit both human health and the planet.
In a recent analysis1, researchers investigated whether following this diet was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and whether changes in the rate of biological aging might help explain the connection.
About the study
The EAT-Lancet diet, also known as the planetary health diet, emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, and unsaturated fats. It also encourages limiting added sugar and red and processed meats.
Researchers analyzed data from 155,413 UK Biobank participants who did not have type 2 diabetes when the study started. They tracked their health for a median of 11.6 years, during which 7,626 participants developed the condition.
The team used two different scoring systems to measure how closely people followed the EAT-Lancet diet. They also considered factors such as age, body weight, physical activity, smoking, income, and education.
Following the diet was linked to up to 17% lower diabetes risk
Regardless of which scoring system researchers used, the pattern was similar. People who followed the EAT-Lancet diet most closely had a 15% to 17% lower relative risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those whose diets aligned with it the least.
To put that into perspective, the researchers estimated that people with the lowest diet scores had a 4.71% chance of developing diabetes over 10 years. If those same people had instead followed the diet closely, their modeled risk would have dropped to 4.04%. Over the course of a decade, that amounts to about 6.7 fewer cases per 1,000 people.
The connection to biological aging
Researchers also looked at biological age, which estimates how well your body is aging based on health markers in your blood, including cholesterol, blood sugar, kidney function, and inflammation.
People whose biological age was higher than their actual age had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In some comparisons, their risk was more than twice as high as that of people whose bodies appeared to be aging more slowly.
The researchers estimated that biological aging explained roughly one-third to nearly half of the association between diet adherence and diabetes risk, suggesting that slower biological aging could be one of the pathways connecting a plant-forward diet with better metabolic health. However, the study can't establish that one conclusively causes the other.
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What this means for your everyday diet
Before you start rethinking your grocery list, there's an important distinction to make.
This was an observational study, meaning researchers tracked people's existing eating habits rather than assigning them a specific diet, so it can't prove that following the EAT-Lancet diet prevents diabetes.
Although researchers accounted for several lifestyle factors, other influences could still help explain the results. People who followed the diet most closely were also more likely to be physically active and nonsmokers, among other differences. The study also included mostly white UK participants, so the findings may not apply equally to every population.
Still, the dietary pattern offers a useful framework for supporting metabolic health. Here are a few of its key principles you can integrate into your life, without following every last recommendation:
- Make plants the main event: Include more vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, and nuts in your meals. Meat can still have a place, just not necessarily at the center of every plate.
- Choose more unsaturated fats: Use olive oil, avocado, and nuts in place of butter and other saturated fats.
- Be mindful of added sugar and processed meat: You don't need to cut them out completely, but having them less frequently can help bring your overall eating habits closer to this pattern.
The takeaway
Think of the EAT-Lancet diet as a practical blueprint, not another set of food rules to follow perfectly. More plants, healthier fats, and less processed meat could be a worthwhile combination for your future metabolic health, and possibly to how your body ages overall.