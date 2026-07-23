Researchers Say These Are The 2 Best Diets For Your Heart, Kidneys & Metabolism
When it comes to nutrition, we tend to think about individual health goals: lowering cholesterol, balancing blood sugar, supporting heart health, or protecting kidney function. But these systems are quite interconnected, with dysfunction in one area increasing stress on the others.
That connection is at the center of a relatively new concept called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. The term describes a continuum of health conditions that can involve metabolic dysfunction, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease.
Now, a new narrative review1 has examined how four popular dietary patterns (the Mediterranean diet, DASH diet, plant-based diets, and ketogenic diet) may influence different stages of this interconnected health continuum. Here's what you need to know.
Mediterranean and DASH diets showed the most consistent results across the board
Of the dietary patterns examined in the review, the Mediterranean diet emerged as one of the most consistently supported for CKM risk reduction.The Mediterranean diet has been linked to better blood sugar control, healthier cholesterol levels, smaller waist circumference, and a lower risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.
Large studies suggest it may reduce type 2 diabetes risk by 15% to 30%, while also supporting kidney health. One study found that each increase in Mediterranean diet adherence was linked to about a 4% lower risk of chronic kidney disease.
The DASH diet, originally designed to lower blood pressure, also showed broad benefits. Beyond reliably reducing blood pressure, it has been associated with healthier cholesterol, improved blood sugar control, lower waist circumference, and an 18% lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
Research also suggests that following DASH more closely may reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease. However, its benefits appear strongest for prevention rather than treating established heart disease.
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Why "plant-based" isn't a complete answer on its own
The review also highlights that “plant-based” doesn't automatically mean healthy. A diet can be plant-based and still be dominated by refined grains, added sugars, and highly processed foods. A diet high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars may contribute to blood sugar dysregulation, even if it technically contains no animal products.
It's the plant-based diets centered around whole foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and whole grains are linked to a lower risk of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease.
What the keto data actually shows
The keto diet has been shown to deliver some short-term benefits, including lower blood sugar, weight loss, and reduced triglycerides. However, the long-term effects are less clear.
One of the biggest concerns is LDL cholesterol, often called “bad” cholesterol because high levels can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries and increase heart disease risk.
While keto may lower triglycerides and raise HDL (“good”) cholesterol, it can also raise LDL levels. Since sticking with a strict keto diet long term can also be challenging, researchers concluded it may be useful for certain short-term medical goals but is not the best long-term approach for protecting heart, kidney, and metabolic health.
How to build a plate that works for your heart, kidneys & metabolism
Research points to one clear takeaway: A whole-food, plant-forward diet inspired by the Mediterranean or DASH patterns offers the strongest long-term support for heart, kidney, and metabolic health. Here's what that looks like in practice:
- Prioritize vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats: These are the foundation of both the Mediterranean and DASH diets, and where the most consistent benefits come from
- Make olive oil your primary fat: Extra virgin olive oil is a core component of the Mediterranean diet and is linked to anti-inflammatory, kidney-protective, and vascular benefits
- Watch sodium: The DASH diet's blood pressure benefits are partly driven by low sodium intake; reducing processed and packaged foods is the most effective way to lower it without much effort
- Focus on diet quality, not just diet category: A plant-based diet built on refined carbohydrates and processed foods won't protect your CKM health; whole, minimally processed plant foods are what move the needle
- Think long-term: Both the Mediterranean and DASH diets are sustainable, flexible, and culturally adaptable, which is a big part of why they outperform more restrictive approaches over time
If you're managing an existing condition like type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or cardiovascular disease, it's worth talking with your doctor or a registered dietitian before making significant dietary changes.
Some adjustments, like potassium management in advanced CKD, require clinical guidance.
The takeaway
When it comes to protecting your heart, kidneys, and metabolism together, the Mediterranean and DASH diets have the strongest, most consistent evidence across the board. Plant-based eating can be just as powerful, but only when it's built on whole, minimally processed foods rather than refined carbohydrates.
Keto shows short-term promise in specific clinical situations, but its LDL effects and adherence challenges make it a poor fit for long-term protection.