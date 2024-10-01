Breathing through your nose actually allows you to retain more oxygen, which can ultimately benefit your skin's hydration and overall health: "The air has to curve and twist through the airway, and it's getting heated up. You are removing particulates, adding moisture, so by the time it reaches the lungs it is conditioned so you can absorb more of that oxygen more efficiently," says James Nestor, New York Times bestselling author of Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, in a mindbodygreen podcast interview. "You can get a lot more oxygen with fewer breaths." And the more oxygen your skin cells have, the brighter your glow.